Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Remain in NFC South's Top Spot

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season was a good one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most importantly, the Buccaneers took care of their own business with a 34-20 road win over the Green Bay Packers, which got them back to .500 at 7-7 and improved their record in conference games to 6-4. But they got some outside help, too, especially from the Carolina Panthers, who doubled their win total with a last-second 9-7 downing of the Atlanta Falcons. That sent Atlanta to 6-8, a game behind the Buccaneers and the 7-7 Saints, and also, significantly gave the Falcons a second loss within the division.

In a less obvious manner, the Minnesota Vikings' loss to Cincinnati helped the Buccaneers in a potential Wild Card scenario. And while the Bucs would have preferred that the New York Giants beat the Saints, their loss and the Chicago Bears' disheartening defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns puts those two NFC teams in a much more precarious position regarding the Wild Card chase.

By winning three in a row, the Buccaneers have made their final three games far more relevant in the NFC playoff hunt. Next up is a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bucs' final game against an AFC opponent. Elsewhere, a Saints-Rams game on Thursday night looms large, and we'll also get Packers at Panthers, Lions at Vikings and the Falcons at home against Indianapolis. Looking ahead to the weekend, here's how the NFC playoff race stands after 15 weeks:

San Francisco (11-3), NFC West Leader

Nothing changed at the top of the NFC leaderboard as San Francisco easily rolled over the Cardinals in Arizona, 45-29. The 49ers had already clinched a playoff spot the week before with a win over the Seahawks, and their win in Week 15 made them NFC West champs for the second year in a row. In terms of tiebreakers for conference seeding, they have a 9-1 record against NFC teams – none of the other contenders have just one conference loss – and have head-to-head wins over Philadelphia, Dallas and Tampa Bay. San Francisco does have a couple challenging games ahead against Baltimore and a resurgent Rams team, but both of them are at home and their only remaining road trip is to Washington to face a floundering Commanders squad.

Dallas (10-4), NFC East Leader

Thanks to a dispiriting 31-10 road loss at Buffalo by the Cowboys, Dallas and Philadelphia switched places in the NFC seedings in Week 15…for about 28 hours. Philadelphia had the top spot back until they too lost on Monday night in Seattle. Now the Cowboys are back on top thanks to a 7-3 record in games against NFC teams, compared to 6-3 for the Eagles. That's about as tenuous as a tiebreaker can get. The loss in Buffalo snapped a five-game winning streak in which the Cowboys had averaged over 40 points per game and had snatched first place in the East by drubbing the Eagles, 33-13 in Week 14. Despite its loss in Buffalo, Dallas became the third NFC team to clinch a playoff spot thanks to the Tampa Bay and Carolina wins. The Cowboys will find out quickly if their long winning streak is more indicative of their contender status than the loss in Week 15 because they still have to face Miami on the road and Detroit at home.

Detroit (10-4), NFC North Leader

After losing to both Green Bay and Chicago in a three-week span, Detroit got back on track in Week 15 by blowing out the Denver Broncos, 42-17. The Lions haven't clinched the North yet but they're very close, with a three-game lead over the Vikings with three weeks to play. Both Lions-Vikings games are still to come, this weekend and in the regular season finale, so there is some drama left in the division race, particularly since Detroit's other remaining game is at Dallas while the Vikings will be at home against Green Bay. Detroit is trying to finish the job and win its first division title since 1993.

Tampa Bay (7-7), NFC South Leader