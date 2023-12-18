2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 16

An impressive 34-20 win over the Packers Sunday has the Bucs firmly in the playoff picture at 7-7. T.J. Rives is back with his analysis from the sidelines of Lambeau Field, highlights and his post game interviews too! Hear how the Buccaneers silenced their critics (and the Green Bay crowd) with a four quarter performance. And, get his interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, WR Chris Godwin, S Antione Winfield, LB Lavonte David and Coach Todd Bowles. It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"