Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After becoming the first visiting quarterback ever to post a perfect passer rating in Lambeau Field, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15, the fourth POTW award of his career

Dec 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

IMG_3924

On Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield became the first visiting player ever to record a perfect passer rating in a game at Lambeau Field. And Lambeau Field has been around for a while.

On Wednesday, the NFL celebrated Mayfield's historic performance by naming him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15. It marks the fourth time in his career that Mayfield has earned a Player of the Week award, and he has now done it for three different teams. He also won it on the AFC side for the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 of the 2018 season and Week Seven of the 2020 campaign. Last year, after he was released by the Carolina Panthers and signed by the Los Angeles Rams, he won the NFC award in his first game with his new team.

The Buccaneers have now had a winner in each of the three Player of the Week categories this season. Punter Jake Camarda took home the special teams award in Week Two and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was the defensive choice in Week 13.

Against the Packers, Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, compiling the aforementioned perfect passer rating of 158.3. He became just the third quarterback in Bucs history to hit the 158.3 mark in a game, joining Tom Brady and Craig Erickson. He was also the third passer, along with Buffalo's Josh Allen and San Francisco's Brock Purdy, to achieve a perfect rating in a game this season.

Mayfield's scintillating performance powered the Buccaneers to a critical 34-20 victory that kept them in the top spot in the NFC South with three games to play. Mayfield threw touchdown passes to four different players and helped five different pass-catchers exceed 40 yards. The Buccaneers gained a season-high 452 yards of offense and punted just one time. After the Bucs took a 13-10 lead into the second half, he directed three straight touchdown drives and a final possession that successfully took the last four minutes off the clock.

Mayfield's career-best outing made him just the third player in NFL history to record at least 375 passing yards, at least four touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating in a road game, joining Nick Foles in 2013 and Ken O'Brien in 1986. His 13.6 yards per attempt is the fourth-highest mark in franchise history and the second-highest achieved by a quarterback this season. In Week 15, he led all quarterbacks in passer rating, passing yards, yards per attempt and passing first downs (tied). The Buccaneers' offense had the most net yards, passing yards and yards per attempt of any team during the week.

Mayfield is the first Buccaneer to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors since wide receiver Mike Evans in Week 17 of last season. He is the first Tampa Bay quarterback to do so since Tom Brady in Week Five of the 2021 campaign. He is the ninth quarterback to win the award in team history, joining a list that includes Brady, Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Freeman, Brad Johnson, Shaun King, Trent Dilfer, Vinny Testaverde and Steve DeBerg.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield Picked Apart the Zone | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Packers

On his way to a perfect passer rating, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was nearly flawless and highly productive when presented with zone defense looks by the Packers
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Packers | Week 15

Top observations from the Buccaneers 34-20 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15
news

Bucs' Offense Coming Together at Right Time

Todd Bowles says the Bucs have stayed the course with Dave Canales and his development of a new offense, and that Canales is "making all the right calls"
news

Baker Mayfield's Rare Brush with Perfection

Data Crunch: Baker Mayfield compiled just the third perfect single-game passer rating on Sunday and was the first visiting quarterback ever to do that at Lambeau Field…Plus, Mike Evans moved another run up the all-time TD catch ladder
news

Baker Mayfield or Chris Godwin? | Week 15 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' thrilling win over the Packers in Green Bay…Fans will vote to pick the winner
news

Baker Mayfield Carves Up Packers as Bucs Keep Pace in South

Baker Mayfield's 381 passing yards and four touchdowns led the Buccaneers to a critical 34-20 road win in Green Bay and allowed them to remain in a tie with the Saints atop the NFC South
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 34, Packers 20

The Buccaneers surge to victory over the Packers, 34-20
news

Bucs vs. Packers Game Blog | Week 15 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 game vs. the Green Bay Packers
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

The Buccaneers will face the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Find out how to view the action
news

Buccaneers-Packers Inactives | Vita Vea, Jamel Dean Returning to Action

DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a toe injury, while CB Jamel Dean is back after sitting out the last three contests with foot and ankle ailments
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Packers, Week 15 2023

The Buccaneers will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field … Key stats, lineup notes and more
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16

Baker Mayfield Leads by Being "One of the Guys"

It didn't take long for QB Baker Mayfield to capture the Bucs' locker room in his first year in Tampa, and Head Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield's leadership has been invaluable in the team's pursuit of its playoff goals

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 20: Vea, Godwin, Gholston Practiced in a Limited Fashion 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup 

Baker Mayfield Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After becoming the first visiting quarterback ever to post a perfect passer rating in Lambeau Field, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15, the fourth POTW award of his career

Updates: Baker Mayfield Voted FedEx Air Player of the Week

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Baker Mayfield on Being Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. QB Mayfield discussed taking things one day at a time, focusing on the upcoming game against the Jaguars and how his teammates led to him being the player of the week.

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield's Impact on the Team, 'Can't Say Enough' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. HC Bowles discussed the Bucs 'trending forward' health wise, needing 'all hands-on deck' and the impressive play of CB Zyon McCollum & LB K.J. Britt.

Rondé Barber Reviews the Bucs' Best Plays in Lambeau | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best plays from their Week 15 win vs. the Green Bay Packers.

10 Mike Evans Catches that Made History

A closer look at the catch that put Mike Evans over 1,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons, with help from the man himself

Jaguars-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 16

The Bucs and Jags have had opposite streaks over the past three weeks but are both leading their respective divisions, and Jacksonville will bring a turnover-happy defense and a wide array of pass-catchers to Tampa in Week 16

Devin White on the Linebacker Brotherhood, 'All About Winning' | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. LB White discussed the impact HC Todd Bowles has had in his life and coming back strong from his foot injury.

Shaq Barrett on Doing Whatever it Takes to Get to the Playoffs | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. LB Barrett discussed his desire to get to the quarterback and the keys to defeat Jacksonville.

Baker Mayfield's Road to Perfection, How to Keep Winning Streak Going | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott celebrate Baker's perfect game and the Bucs' win streak, answer fan question and digress into such topics as Barbie, lemurs and Electric Football.

Rakim Jarrett Designated to Return from IR

The Buccaneers opened a 21-day window on Wednesday for rookie WR Rakim Jarrett to practice with the team, during which he can be added back to the active roster at any time

Photos: Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation "Passing the Joy" Event

View photos of the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club on December 19, 2023.

Scouting Report: Jaguars' Top Game Wreckers | Week 16 

A look at the Jaguars' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Baker Finds Rachaad, Rachaad Does the Rest | Highlight

Baker Mayfield completes a pass to Rachaad White for a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Bucs' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Remain in NFC South's Top Spot

Tampa Bay's win in Green Bay kept them in a tie for first with the Saints in their division, and they have a head-to-head tiebreaker from a Week Four win in New Orleans

Mike Evans Reacts to Each 1,000 Yard Catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans offers insight into each catch from his 10 year career that eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark.

Todd Bowles on Winning Three in a Row, How to Finish Strong | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles on the weekly radio show.
Advertising