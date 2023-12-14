Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

The Buccaneers will face the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Find out how to view the action

Dec 14, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

In the final push of the 2023 slate, the 6-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to the Frozen Tundra to take on the 6-7 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Bucs are riding a two-game win streak and will enter the Week 15 matchup with a playoff focus and a singular mindset. As cliché as it sounds, Tampa Bay controls their own destiny moving forward. In the NFC South race, the Bucs must win all-four of the remining games on the docket to avoid dropping out of driver's seat. An 11-yard touchdown catch by Cade Otton against the Atlanta Falcons may prove to be the turning point of the season, as the club's playoff aspirations hung in the balance during the Week 14 battle. Tampa Bay surged to victory in a nail-biter against its divisional foe and now the team sits in a tie for first place with the Falcons and Saints. The Bucs will look to build momentum against the Packers, tacking on another tally in the win column. Here is how to view the action:

Matchup

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7)

Watch

  • Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
  • Network: CBS
  • Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analysts), AJ Ross (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

NFL +

Tickets

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

