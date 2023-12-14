How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

In the final push of the 2023 slate, the 6-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to the Frozen Tundra to take on the 6-7 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Bucs are riding a two-game win streak and will enter the Week 15 matchup with a playoff focus and a singular mindset. As cliché as it sounds, Tampa Bay controls their own destiny moving forward. In the NFC South race, the Bucs must win all-four of the remining games on the docket to avoid dropping out of driver's seat. An 11-yard touchdown catch by Cade Otton against the Atlanta Falcons may prove to be the turning point of the season, as the club's playoff aspirations hung in the balance during the Week 14 battle. Tampa Bay surged to victory in a nail-biter against its divisional foe and now the team sits in a tie for first place with the Falcons and Saints. The Bucs will look to build momentum against the Packers, tacking on another tally in the win column. Here is how to view the action: