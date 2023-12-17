Baker Mayfield Carves Up Packers as Bucs Keep Pace in South

Green Bay got away from their goal line with the help of a yellow flag. Love went deep down the right sideline to Reed and Izien broke it up but was called for pass interference at the Green Bay 36. Two plays later, Love hit Doubs on a crossing route that picked up 11 yards, almost to midfield. David blitzed Love into a hurried throw-away before a screen to Jones gained four to make it third-and-six just inside Bucs' territory. The ball moved back into Green Bay's half of the field on a delay of game call and a short pass to Reed got just five on third down, leading to the Packers' first punt of the game. Thompkins fair caught it at the Bucs' 11.

After a short pass to Evans, the Bucs faced a third-and-three, Godwin ran a hitch in the right flat and Mayfield got it to him for a first down at the 26. Mayfield immediately pushed it downfield on the next two plays, hitting Moore for a gain of 16 down the right numbers and threading a 25-yarder to Godwin in traffic on a post. The Bucs called a timeout with the ball a the Green Bay 33 and 36 seconds left in the half. Mayfield was sacked for a loss of nine yards by Lukas Van Ness and the Bucs burned their second timeout. A holding call on the next play made it second-and-29 with 26 seconds left. Mayfield fired down the right side to Godwin for another 25-yard gain. After one more timeout, Mayfield had to throw it away on third down and McLaughlin came on to hit a 46-yard field goal, giving the Bucs a 13-10 lead with 10 seconds left before halftime.

The Packers got the ball first in the second half, starting at their 25, and DL Calijah Kancey burst through the line to force a throw-away by Love. Before third-and-seven, the Bucs had to burn a timeout due to substitution issues when the Packers went into hurry-up. However, Love's long throw to Reed on the left sideline fell incomplete. The Bucs got the ball back at their own 34 after the punt.

The drive hit a third-and-six right away but Mayfield scrambled out of a tight pocket and threw downfield to Evans for a gain of 18. White got hit in the backfield on the next play and lost two yards, and his second-down pass to WR Trey Palmer was incomplete. On third-and-12, Mayfield threw out left to Godwin on a screen and he followed his blockers for a 15-yard gain and a first down at the Green Bay 31. After another screen to Palmer gained five, White took off out of the backfield and ran up the right seam and Mayfield hit him in stride. He made one tackler miss inside the five and made it untouched to the end zone on a 26-yard touchdown. McLaughlin hit the extra point to give the Bucs a 20-10 lead.

A good open-field tackle by Britt on a short pass to Jones put Green Bay into a third-and-five and WR Dontayvion Wicks caught a short pass in traffic and broke upfield for a gain of 22. Winfield caused Wicks to fumble on the next play but the receiver was able to get back on top of the ball for a gain of two. After an incompletion on a deep shot to TE Ben Sims, Love converted another third down by dropping a 21-yard lob down to Wicks in a gap in the zone. That put the ball at the Bucs' 25 but the Packers lost 10 yards on a holding call on C Josh Myers drawn by DL Vita Vea. WR Malik Heath made a remarkable sliding catch to get 15 back and the Packers hurried to the line and go the ball to WR Bo Melton for a first down at the 13. David dropped RB Patrick Taylor for a loss of three on a short pass to the right, and other swing pass to Taylor lost another yard. However, Love escaped pressure on third down and dashed out to the right, throwing on the run to Reed, who tapped his toes just inbounds for a 17-yard touchdown. That trimmed the Bucs' lead back to three points with four minutes left in the third quarter.

After a kickoff touchback, Mayfield aired it out again, hitting TE Cade Otton on a vertical route up the right seam for a gain of 22. However, Clark once again made his way to the quarterback on the next play for an eight-yard sack. Undeterred Mayfield fired another seam pass on the right, this time to Godwin for 21 more yards to the Packers' 40. Three plays later, on third-and-eight, Evans drew a pass interference call on CB Corey Ballantine to make it first down at the 27. Two plays later, the Bucs' line picked up a blitz and Mayfield hit Otton on a crossing route for 22 yards down to the two. A fade to Evans on first down didn't work but a play-action toss to Kieft on a shallow out did the trick as Kieft fell across the right front pylon.

The third quarter came to an end on Green Bay's next play, a four-yard catch by Reed. After switching sides, the Packers got close to midfield on a screen to Wicks that worked for 20 yards thanks to two broken tackles. Love went back to Wicks on a comebacker down the right numbers for 19 more into Bucs territory. The Packers threw another screen to Reed on the left side and it was good for five more, and Jones ran right to get within a yard of the sticks. The Packers challenged the spot but the call was upheld, but Love converted the third down with a sneak to the 21. The Bucs' defense forced another third down at the 15 and David prevented a catch by Kraft on a Love pass thrown under heavy pressure. Carlson came on to make it a one-score game with a 33-yard field goal.

A scramble for no yards and a six-yard White run up the gut put the Bucs in third-and-four at the start of the next drive and Mayfield moved the chains with an 11-yard strike to Godwin on a square-in. The Bucs faced another third down at their own 48 and got a lot more than the four yards they needed. Mayfield zipped a pass through defenders to Moore, who then turned upfield and eluded several tacklers to race 52 yards to the end zone. The play was reviewed because Moore had the ball swiped out of his hand as he was crossing the goal line, but the call was upheld.

Love completed five straight passes to start the next drive, getting the ball across midfield and down to the Bucs' 30. However, his next three passes fell incomplete and the Packers had to go for it on fourth-and-10. David and Shaq Barrett tracked him down for a sack, forcing a fumble that Hall recovered at the Packers' 49.