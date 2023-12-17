Buccaneers-Packers Inactives | Vita Vea, Jamel Dean Returning to Action

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea didn't practice in Week 15 due to a toe injury, but he was upgraded on the injury report to questionable on Saturday and now he has been cleared to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Vea missed the Buccaneers' win last week over Atlanta due to his injury.

Cornerback Jamel Dean is also returning to action after missing three games due to ankle and foot injuries. The timing of his return is fortunate since the Bucs' other starting cornerback, Carlton Davis, is out in Week 15 due to a groin injury. Starting safety Ryan Neal has also been ruled out due to a back ailment. In addition, rookie cornerback Josh Hayes, one of the team's top gunners in punt coverage, was added to the injury report on Sunday due to an illness and will not play in the game.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs will take advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Packers submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 14 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated safety Richard LeCounte and cornerback Derrek Pitts from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Due to those two elevations, the Buccaneers had 55 players available on Sunday and thus had to name seven game day inactives.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

CB Carlton Davis

DL Will Gholston

CB Josh Hayes

S Ryan Neal

T Brandon Walton

LB Devin White

QB John Wolford

PACKERS INACTIVES