Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs vs. Packers Game Blog | Week 15 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 game vs. the Green Bay Packers

Dec 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
  • Week 15
  • Sun 12/17 1:00 PM
  • at Lambeau Field

What You Need to Know

Related Content

news

Bucs vs. Falcons Game Blog | Week 14 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons
news

Panthers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 13 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
news

Bucs vs. Colts Game Blog | Week 12 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts
news

Bucs vs. 49ers Game Blog | Week 11 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 11 game vs. the San Francisco 49ers
news

Titans vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 10 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 game vs. the Tennessee Titans
news

Bucs vs. Texans Game Blog | Week 9 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 game vs. the Houston Texans
news

Bucs vs. Bills Game Blog | Week 8 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 8 game vs. the Buffalo Bills
news

Falcons vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 7 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 game vs. The Atlanta Falcons
news

Lions vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 6 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 game vs. The Detroit Lions
news

Bucs vs. Saints Game Blog | Week 4 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
news

Eagles vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 3 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs vs. Packers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 34-20

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Baker Mayfield Carves Up Packers as Bucs Keep Pace in South

Baker Mayfield's 381 passing yards and four touchdowns led the Buccaneers to a critical 34-20 road win in Green Bay and allowed them to remain in a tie with the Saints atop the NFC South

Baker Mayfield on Victory in Green Bay, 'Big Time' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. QB Mayfield discussed the team's playoff mentality, WR Chris Godwin's impact on the team and being hungry for more.

Baker Throws PERFECT Game vs. Packers | First Away QB in HISTORY at Lambeau to Accomplish Feat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield becomes the first visiting quarterback ever with a perfect Passer Rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field. The Bucs won 34-20!

Todd Bowles on Performance vs. Packers, 'Great Team Win' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. HC Bowles discussed the victory in Green Bay, QB Baker Mayfield's excellence at Lambeau Field and young players continuing to rise to the occasion.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 34, Packers 20

The Buccaneers surge to victory over the Packers, 34-20

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Packers | Week 15

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 15 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Every Chris Godwin Catch from 155-Yard Day vs. Green Bay

Watch every Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin catch from his 155-yard game vs. the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Rachaad White's Best Plays from 139-Yard Game vs. Packers

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White's best plays from his 139-yard game vs. the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

First Down And Moore! WR Goes for 52-Yard TD | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

David Moore turns on the jets and runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Shaq & Hall Team Up to Force Love Turnover | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

Packers QB Jordan Love gets sacked and fumbles against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Ko Pack Ko! TE Rumbles Ahead for TD | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to TE Ko Kieft against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Rachaad White Dashes into the Endzone | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to RB Rachaad White against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Mayfield Delivers Strike to Godwin for 25-Yards | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield delivers strike to wide receiver Chris Godwin for 25-yard connection late in first half into Green Bay Packers territory.

Baker Fires Dart to Evans for TD | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Rachaad White Darts Downfield for 24-Yard Gain  | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White darts downfield for 24-yard catch-and-run to move the chains against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Bucs vs. Packers Game Blog | Week 15 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 game vs. the Green Bay Packers

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

The Buccaneers will face the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Find out how to view the action

Listen to the Game 🎧 (Everyone on Desktop, Local on Mobile)

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Buccaneers-Packers Inactives | Vita Vea, Jamel Dean Returning to Action

DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a toe injury, while CB Jamel Dean is back after sitting out the last three contests with foot and ankle ailments
Advertising