Bucs vs. Packers Game Blog | Week 15 2023

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
- Week 15
- Sun 12/17 1:00 PM
- at Lambeau Field
View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
Baker Mayfield's 381 passing yards and four touchdowns led the Buccaneers to a critical 34-20 road win in Green Bay and allowed them to remain in a tie with the Saints atop the NFC South
Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. QB Mayfield discussed the team's playoff mentality, WR Chris Godwin's impact on the team and being hungry for more.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield becomes the first visiting quarterback ever with a perfect Passer Rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field. The Bucs won 34-20!
Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. HC Bowles discussed the victory in Green Bay, QB Baker Mayfield's excellence at Lambeau Field and young players continuing to rise to the occasion.
View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 15 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Watch every Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin catch from his 155-yard game vs. the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White's best plays from his 139-yard game vs. the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
David Moore turns on the jets and runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
Packers QB Jordan Love gets sacked and fumbles against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to TE Ko Kieft against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to RB Rachaad White against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield delivers strike to wide receiver Chris Godwin for 25-yard connection late in first half into Green Bay Packers territory.
QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White darts downfield for 24-yard catch-and-run to move the chains against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
