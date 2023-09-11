Antoine Winfield Jr. or Baker Mayfield? | Week One Game Ball

Scott Smith: QB Baker Mayfield

When in doubt, go with the guy who actually got the Game Ball, the real physical thing, from the team in the postgame locker room. That would be the quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who won his Buccaneers debut…and that's pretty much all that matters.

Mayfield said several times after the game that it wasn't the "prettiest" of outings from the Bucs' offense but, really, that was to be expected. New coordinator, new scheme, new quarterback, new season, relatively little work for the first team in the preseason. They needed to work out some kinks, and they started to do so at the end of the second half. In the meantime, Mayfield kept the Bucs from falling in a whole by not turning the ball over even as the unit struggled. That was key.

I choose Mayfield because, while the final numbers were underwhelming – 173 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 34 passing – he made the plays the Bucs needed to win and didn't make the ones that could have led to a loss. I'm talking about the touchdown pass to Mike Evans to finish off a nifty two-minute drill and send the teams into halftime in a tie. I'm talking about sliding up in the pocket and whipping off a sidearm dart to rookie Trey Palmer for the go-ahead score in the third quarter.

I'm also talking about that third-down run on the game's first drive that kept the Bucs from having to give Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson the ball back one more time. He saw the opportunity, got the corner, took a hit, made it past the sticks and stayed inbounds. And I'm really talking about his final throw, a gutsy 11-yard out to Chris Godwin on third-and-10 that sealed the victory.

Coaches call the situation the Bucs were in at the end of the fourth quarter a "four-minute drill." It's not always exactly four minutes (this one was close, at 3:52), but the idea is to get enough first downs to burn the clock and/or the opponents' timeouts. They are very hard to do because the best way to run the clock is to run the ball, but the defense knows this and stacks the box. Passes are risky because an incompletion helps the opponent's time situation. Mayfield's first four-minute drill as a Buccaneer was a thing of beauty, and for me it put the icing on the cake of his Week One Game Ball candidacy.