Baker Mayfield or Lavonte David? | Wild Card Week Game Ball

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday night Wild Card matchup, winning 32-9 to advance to the Divisional Round for the third time in the last four seasons. That marked the third largest margin of victory for the Buccaneers in their postseason history, and they also outgained the Eagles by 150 total yards, 426 to 276.

That kind of lopsided outcome suggests some outstanding individual performances in all phases of the game, and indeed that was the case as the Buccaneers built an early 13-point lead and never allowed the Eagles back into the game. Baker Mayfield topped 300 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes, Cade Otton caught eight passes for 89 yards and both David Moore and Trey Palmer turned short catches into long touchdowns. On defense, Lavonte David put on a vintage Lavonte David performance as the Bucs' stifled Philly's run game, Anthony Nelson put the game out of reach by forcing a safety and Carlton Davis broke up two passes. Kicker Chase McLaughlin? Yeah, he was perfect again.

Who stood out above the rest? After such a momentous victory, it would be tempting to do what Head Coach Todd Bowles did after the Week 18 win in Carolina and give every player a Game Ball. Alas, that is not an option for me and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix. After each Buccaneer victory the two of us are tasked with determining one winner of our (fictional) Game Ball award. We each nominate one player, and those two are then included in a list of four candidates, with the final decision up to you, the fans. After you review the cases, we make for two of those players, you will find a link at the bottom of the page to cast your ballot.