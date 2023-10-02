Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Baker Mayfield? | Week Four Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs dominant win over the Saints in the Superdome on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Oct 02, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

antoine

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon with a share of first place in the NFC South and left with sole possession of the top spot after throttling the New Orleans Saints, 26-9. Tampa Bay's offense produced 353 yards and three Baker Mayfield touchdowns while the defense limited the Saints to 197 total yards.

The uplifting win came on a day that a banged-up Bucs roster lost its leading receiver, Mike Evans, to a hamstring injury in the first half. Evans caught three passes for 40 yards and drew a key pass-interference flag on his arch nemesis, Marshon Lattimore, before exiting the game and the Bucs were able to continue moving the ball in his absence. On defense, the Bucs were without starting cornerback Jamel Dean and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey against a Saints offense that got star running back Alvin Kamara back from a suspension, but were able to hold Derek Carr and company out of the end zone for 60 minutes.

"We are never out of the fight," said Mayfield afterwards. "I think that we are a team with very strong-minded men; and just [our coaching] staff in general, they are going to put people in position to win and make plays. I just can't say enough about our defense at the same time. Nine points against that offense as well; that's incredible. And, they had Alvin back as well, so kudos to our guys on the defensive side of the ball. We just played well as a unit."

Mayfield also said the Bucs played their best complementary football of the season so far, an in such a game there are bound to be a good number of players who turned in excellent outings in the victorious cause. The job for me and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix is to contemplate who had the most important of those strong outings. After every Buccaneer victory this season, we are tasked with nominating two players for the honor of receiving our (fictional) Game Ball. Those two are then included in a list of four candidates…and then the final decision is up to you. After you review the cases we make for two of those players, you will find a link at the bottom of the page to place your vote.

Since we can't duplicate votes and getting the first pick could be important, we are going to alternate the order of our choices from week to week. Brianna is back in the pole position this week. So, who should get this week's Game Ball? Here are our suggestions.

Bucs vs. Saints Week 4 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs an autograph for a fan before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs an autograph for a fan before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 and \rb before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 and \rb before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin and Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
123 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin and Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
124 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
127 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
128 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
129 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
130 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
131 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
132 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
133 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Safety Christian Izien #29, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Safety Christian Izien #29, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Safety Christian Izien #29, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
135 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Safety Christian Izien #29, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Safety Christian Izien #29, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
136 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Safety Christian Izien #29, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
137 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
139 / 139

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Brianna Dix: S Antoine Winfield Jr.

On Sunday afternoon in a high-stakes matchup for first place in the division, Antoine Winfield Jr. spearheaded the defensive effort. He was all over the field, showcasing his relentless pursuit of the football. Winfield played with urgency every snap, igniting the charge against the Saints. Before halftime, he forced and recovered a fumble at the New Orleans' six-yard line. In addition, Winfield accumulated a team-high nine tackles, a sack on a critical third down, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in the end zone on a deep attempt by Derek Carr to Chris Olave in the third quarter. 

No sequence embodies Winfield's prowess better than a two-play progression in the third quarter. First, he outpaced Alvin Kamara to the sideline and dropped him behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of six yards, bringing up second-and-long. Two plays later, Winfield was in the end zone breaking up a pass, which forced a Saints' punt. Winfield became the first player since Justin Houston in 2018 to record multiple games with five-or-more tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a single season – and it is only Week Four of the 2023 slate. He played like his hair was on fire against the Saints, bolstering the unit inside the Superdome. His name reverberated over the loudspeaker for splash plays so often that keeping track became futile.

Winfield reverted back to his original role at free safety in 2023 but the Bucs' coaching staff has continued to utilize his full toolkit, utilizing his physicality in the box to blitz and stuff the run, along with putting him in the post to maximize his awareness and range. He played one of the best games of his career and Winfield is well-deserving of the game ball. Scott, who do you select?

Related Links

Scott Smith: QB Baker Mayfield

I'm a bit jealous because I think Winfield might be my favorite player on the team at this point (in the non-Lavonte Division, obviously), and his all-around effort on Sunday is the kind of performance that has led me to predict for two years running that he will earn first team Associated Press All-Pro honors. If he keeps playing like this, he may just prove me right.

In this case, though, I'm quite happy to go with the man who directed a 26-point outing against a defense that held 11 straight opponents to 20 points or less. That, of course, is quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had his best game yet in his first year as the Bucs' starter. Mayfield completed 25 of 32 passes for 246 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, finishing with an excellent passer rating of 116.9. He threw scoring passes to three players aged 24 or younger: Cade Otton, Trey Palmer and Deven Thompkins, which was the reason the Buccaneers were three-for-three in scoring touchdowns in goal-to-go situations. That's huge. Turn a couple of those touchdowns into field goals and this game would have been a lot tighter at the end.

Two of those three touchdown passes came on third down and both of them were made under duress. That was indicative of the type of third-down performances Mayfield has been putting on display all season. He came into the game as the NFL's leader in passer rating and completion percentage on third downs and only got better, hitting on six of seven throws for 80 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. A good bit of that had to do with his underrated mobility in the pocket and on the run. Mayfield not only avoided all but one sack but also ran for 34 important yards on five scrambles (he's credited with eight carries for 31 yards in the game but three of those were kneel-downs that lost a yard each at the end of the game.)

After the game, Head Coach Todd Bowles referred to Mayfield as "tough" repeatedly and said he is someone his teammates love to play for. His first month as a Buccaneer has been extremely encouraging, and his game on Sunday was his best yet. Give him the ball!

Who deserves the Game Ball for the Bucs' big win in New Orleans?

Click here to cast your vote!

Related Content

news

Mike Evans or Shaq Barrett? | Week Two Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith nominate two stars from Sunday's win over Chicago but fans will make the final decision in a vote offering four candidates
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Baker Mayfield? | Week One Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for the Game Ball after the Bucs' gritty road win over the Vikings, which included a handful of individual star turns
news

Mike Evans or Anthony Nelson? | Week 17 Game Ball

The Bucs stormed back to beat Carolina and clinch the NFC South title on Sunday, and now Brianna Dix and Scott Smith are debating who you should vote for as the Game Ball recipient
news

Leonard Fournette or Lavonte David? | Week 16 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer their suggestions as to who should get the Game Ball for the Bucs' critical comeback win over the Cardinals on Christmas night, and now the fans will choose the winner from among four candidates
news

Carl Nassib or Tom Brady? | Week 13 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer their suggestions as to who should get the Game Ball for the Bucs' amazing comeback win over the Saints, and now the fans will choose the winner from among four candidates
news

Devin White or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for the Game Ball after the Bucs' historic victory in Germany over the Seahawks, and the fans get to choose the winner from a total of four nominees
news

Vita Vea or Jake Camarda? | Week 9 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for the Game Ball after the Bucs' thrilling win over the Rams Sunday, and the fans get to choose the winner from a total of four nominees
news

Leonard Fournette or Antoine Winfield Jr.? | Week 5 Game Ball

Leonard Fournette had 139 yards from scrimmage and both the Bucs TDs while Antoine Winfield Jr. roamed the entire field for a defense that pitched three shutout quarters, but should either get the Week 5 Game Ball? You decide
news

Jamel Dean or Devin White? | Week Two Game Ball

Who should receiver the fans' vote for the Bucs' Week Two Game Ball?...Brianna Dix and Scott Smith share their suggestions, and unsurprisingly both of their nominees are defensive players
news

Mike Evans or Antoine Winfield, Jr? | Wild Card Week Game Ball

Mike Evans added a postseason mark to his array of team records and Antoine Winfield, Jr. filled a dual role for a stifling defense...Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith make their suggestions for this week's Game Ball vote/
news

Mike Evans or Rob Gronkowski? | Week 18 Game Ball

Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski each had record-breaking games to finish off the regular season...Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith make their suggestions for this week's Game Ball vote
Advertising