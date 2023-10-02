Antoine Winfield Jr. or Baker Mayfield? | Week Four Game Ball

Scott Smith: QB Baker Mayfield

I'm a bit jealous because I think Winfield might be my favorite player on the team at this point (in the non-Lavonte Division, obviously), and his all-around effort on Sunday is the kind of performance that has led me to predict for two years running that he will earn first team Associated Press All-Pro honors. If he keeps playing like this, he may just prove me right.

In this case, though, I'm quite happy to go with the man who directed a 26-point outing against a defense that held 11 straight opponents to 20 points or less. That, of course, is quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had his best game yet in his first year as the Bucs' starter. Mayfield completed 25 of 32 passes for 246 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, finishing with an excellent passer rating of 116.9. He threw scoring passes to three players aged 24 or younger: Cade Otton, Trey Palmer and Deven Thompkins, which was the reason the Buccaneers were three-for-three in scoring touchdowns in goal-to-go situations. That's huge. Turn a couple of those touchdowns into field goals and this game would have been a lot tighter at the end.

Two of those three touchdown passes came on third down and both of them were made under duress. That was indicative of the type of third-down performances Mayfield has been putting on display all season. He came into the game as the NFL's leader in passer rating and completion percentage on third downs and only got better, hitting on six of seven throws for 80 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. A good bit of that had to do with his underrated mobility in the pocket and on the run. Mayfield not only avoided all but one sack but also ran for 34 important yards on five scrambles (he's credited with eight carries for 31 yards in the game but three of those were kneel-downs that lost a yard each at the end of the game.)

After the game, Head Coach Todd Bowles referred to Mayfield as "tough" repeatedly and said he is someone his teammates love to play for. His first month as a Buccaneer has been extremely encouraging, and his game on Sunday was his best yet. Give him the ball!

