Antoine Winfield Jr. or Chase McLaughlin? | Week 18 Game Ball

Scott Smith: K Chase McLaughlin

Hey, you know how you win football games? By scoring more points than your opposition. Do you know who was the only player in Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium to score? Chase McLaughlin. Do you know who McLaughlin plays for? That would be the Buccaneers, who used his nine points and a smothering defensive effort to clinch the NFC South.

Let's divorce ourselves from the stats for a moment and go into our feels instead. I want you to think back to the second quarter on Sunday, just before halftime. The Bucs got the ball to the Carolina 33 with 19 seconds and one timeout left. From there, the offense flamed out. A shotgun handoff to Chase Edmonds lost six yards and Baker Mayfield's next two passes were incomplete. What had looked like, at worst, a 51-yard field goal try was now a 57-yarder. Now, how did you feel when McLaughlin trotted out on the field and lined up for his kick?

If your like me, you were confident to the point of being delusional. It's easy to understand why. Between field goals and extra point attempts (which are now the equivalent of 33-yard field goals), McLaughlin made 62 of his 64 kicks during the 2023 season, and the two he missed were blocks. He tried three times from 57 yards out and twice from 55, and made them all. With apologies to Mayfield, did the Buccaneers make a better free agency decision in 2023 than signing McLaughlin.

It was a bit chilly in Charlotte on Sunday, but that was no problem for McLaughlin, who apparently has ice water in his veins. We don't celebrate kickers often, and I'll admit Winfield's latest heroics are hard to ignore, but let's make this the one time we recognize what the man with one very specific job means to this division-winning Buccaneers team.