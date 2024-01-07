Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs to Host Eagles in Wild Card Round

For the fourth year in a row, the Buccaneers' postseason journey will start against an NFC East Team in the opening round

Jan 07, 2024 at 03:38 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Web

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles are headed for a playoff rematch.

For the second time in the last three years, the Buccaneers will play host to the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC's Wild Card Round. In 2021, Tampa Bay snagged the second seed in the conference field by winning the NFC South with a 13-4 record, and Philadelphia slotted into the fifth seed as the third Wild Card team with a 9-8 record. This time, the Buccaneers are once again division champions but are the fourth seed, while the Eagles are the fifth seed after Dallas clinched the NFC East on Sunday.

The six games during the NFL's "Super Wild Card Weekend" will be held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, January 13-15. The Bucs-Eagles matchup will take place on Monday, January 15 at 8pm on ESPN/ABC.

Philadelphia went into the final regular season weekend with a chance to win their division but had to beat the New York Giants and have Washington defeat Dallas. However, the Eagles' hopes for a second NFC East title ended when they were upset by the Giants and the Cowboys beat the Commanders on Sunday.

The Buccaneers beat the Eagles handily in the 2021 playoffs, taking a 31-0 lead into the fourth quarter before two late touchdowns made the final score 31-15. Tom Brady threw touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski and both Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard scored on the ground. Shaquil Barrett and Mike Edwards each notched an interception off Jalen Hurts and the Bucs limited Philly's mobile quarterback to just 39 yards and no touchdowns on the ground.

This will be the Eagles' second trip to Tampa this season. The defending NFC champions visited Raymond James Stadium in Week Three and secured a 25-11 win during the NFL's Monday night doubleheader. Tampa Bay's defense once again intercepted Hurts twice but this time he did rush for a touchdown and also threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Olamide Zaccheaus. Philadelphia won the battle on the ground, gaining 201 rushing yards to 41 for the Buccaneers.

Philadelphia was already the Bucs' most common playoff opponent before this latest matchup, as the two teams have met five times previously in the postseason. The first playoff game in franchise history for the Buccaneers was a Divisional Round game against the Eagles in 1979, which Tampa Bay won, 24-17, behind Ricky Bell's 38 carries for 142 yards. The two teams then met in the playoffs three times in a row from 2000-02, all in Philadelphia. The first two were lopsided Wild Card wins for the Eagles; the third was the 2002 NFC Championship Game, the final contest ever staged at Veterans Stadium. Rondé Barber sealed the Buccaneers' 27-10 with a 92-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter, sending the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

Bucs Make Franchise History with Third Straight NFC South Title

With a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched a division crown, marking the first time they have done so in three straight seasons and guaranteeing a home game in the opening round of the playoffs
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs-Eagles Playoff Game Set for Monday Night

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, January 15 at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET

Bucs vs. Panthers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 9-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

With their first shutout in 13 years, the Buccaneers clinched their third straight NFC South title, as Chase McLaughlin's three field goals produced a 9-0 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Bucs Make Franchise History with Third Straight NFC South Title

With a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched a division crown, marking the first time they have done so in three straight seasons and guaranteeing a home game in the opening round of the playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Wild Card Round Game Preview

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming NFL Wild Card Playoff matchup between the Bucs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Being Crowned NFC South Champions | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. QB Mayfield discussed the team's 'tough battle' to secure the NFC South against the Panthers, the mentality of the locker room and what this win meant to him.

Todd Bowles on Winning Third-Straight Division Title | Press Conference

Head Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed clinching the NFC South vs. the Panthers, the defensive battle in Week 18 and the team's young pass rushers stepping up in the victory.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech After Securing NFC South Championship vs. Panthers | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' division-clinching victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Bucs to Host Eagles in Wild Card Round

For the fourth year in a row, the Buccaneers' postseason journey will start against an NFC East Team in the opening round

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

By clinching the NFC South on Sunday, the Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 9, Panthers 0

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers 9-0 en route to their third-straight division title 

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Forces Bryce Young Fumble | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka forces a fumble and DL Greg Gaines recovers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Forces Insane Turnover to Stop TD | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

S Antoine Winfield Jr. creates a turnover against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on His Drive to Create Turnovers | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. S Winfield Jr. discussed creating takeaways, not listening to the outside noise and doing his job to the best of his ability.

Lavonte David on Shutting Down the Panthers | Press Conference

Linebacker Lavonte David spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. LB David discussed the successful game plan vs. Carolina and how special S Antoine Winfield Jr. is.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday in a win-or-go-home battle. Find out how to view the action

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Panthers | Week 18

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 18 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Buccaneers-Panthers Inactives | Baker Mayfield Ready to Go

Despite dealing with sore ribs, QB Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as the Buccaneers try to capture a third straight division title

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Carolina Panthers

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Bucs vs. Panthers Pregame Photos

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers matchup.
Advertising