Bucs Elevate Silas Dzansi, Patrick Laird for Divisional Game

T Silas Dzansi and RB Patrick Laird are eligible to play in the Bucs' Divisional round matchup with the Lions in Detroit after being activated from the practice squad on Saturday

Jan 20, 2024 at 09:59 AM
Scott Smith

Tackle Silas Dzansi and running back Patrick Laird have been on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad for the entire 2023 season, but the two are getting a temporary status bump for Sunday's Divisional Playoffs round game in Detroit. The Buccaneers elevated Dzansi and Lairdfrom the practice squad on Saturday, making them eligible to play on Sunday against the Lions.

The NFL introduced the practice squad elevation option in 2020; it allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing both options this week, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 55 players for their matchup with the Lions. They will be able to keep 48 of those player active for the game, naming seven inactives prior to kickoff.

While each individual player is limited to three elevations during the regular season, there are no limits in the postseason. Dzansi and/or Laird could still be inactive for the game, and in fact the two players elevated for the Wild Card round – Laird and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez – were later included on the team's list of seven inactive players against Philadelphia. However, the Buccaneers have listed running back Chase Edmonds as questionable for Sunday's game due to a toe injury.

After the game, Dzansi and Laird will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

This is the first elevation for Dzansi and the second for Laird. Dzansi actually spent six weeks on the Bucs' practice squad injured reserve list before returning to action in Week 15. He signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in May. Dzansi (6-5, 335) played 49 games with 34 starts for the Hokies, playing both tackle positions as well as guard.

Laird has been on the Bucs' practice squad for the entirety of the past two seasons. Originally an undrafted free agent out of California with the Dolphins in 2019, he spent most of three seasons on Miami's active roster and rushed 76 times for 244 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 36 passes for another 289 yards and made seven tackles on special teams.

The practice squad elevation option was introduced as part of the new collective bargaining agreement in 2020. The new rule was something of a compromise, as it did not expand the active rosters beyond 53 players but did give teams a few more options on game days, particularly with practice squads expanding to 16 spots.

