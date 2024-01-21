Buccaneers-Lions Inactives | Shaq Barrett Cleared to Play

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with six quarterback pressures in their dominant Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, but he left the game with an ankle injury. Despite that issue limiting him in practice throughout the week leading up to Sunday's Divisional Round game in Detroit, Barrett is going to play.

Running back Chase Edmonds, who suffered a toe injury against the Eagles, has also been cleared for action. Tampa Bay has no players out for Sunday's game due to injury.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs are taking advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Lions submitted their list of inactives at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their game at Ford Field. The Buccaneers elevated tackles Silas Dzansi and running back Patrick Laird from the practice squad on Monday afternoon and thus had to name seven players inactive in order to get to the game day limit of 48.

The Lions' inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

T Silas Dzansi

WR Rakim Jarrett

RB Patrick Laird

LB J.J. Russell

T Brandon Walton

OLB Markees Watts

QB John Wolford

None of the Buccaneers inactives are out due to injury.

LIONS INACTIVES

CB Steven Gilmore

DE Charles Harris

QB Hendon Hooker

OLB James Houston

DT Brodric Martin

WR Kalif Raymond

S Tracy Walker