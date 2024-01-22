Baker Mayfield Among NFL's Postseason Passer Rating Leaders

The Buccaneers had 319 net passing yards on the afternoon, their third-highest total in a playoff game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had a second straight prolific outing, completing 26 of 41 passes for 349 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Against Philadelphia in the Wild Card round, Mayfield became the first Tampa Bay passer ever to throw for 300-plus yards and at least three touchdowns in a playoff game, and he duplicated that feat in Detroit. Mayfield's first two playoff games as a Buccaneer produced two of the four highest passing yardage totals in the team's postseason history.