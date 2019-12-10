Mike Evans Hosts Annual Catch for Christmas Events

Those were the words of Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following a holiday breakfast at AdventHealth Training Center Tuesday morning, where he surprised 13 deserving schoolchildren with items from their holiday wish lists. It was the second event in the Mike Evans Family Foundation's Annual Catch for Christmas and followed a charity bowling tournament on Monday night with many of his teammates in attendance.

Each year, Evans gives back to members of the local community through his Catch for Christmas efforts. His celebrity bowling tournament, which included fellow wide receivers Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman, along with their quarterback Jameis Winston, among others, was held at AMF University Lanes this year and included a silent auction, as well as the chance for attendees to bowl with their favorite players. It was all a successful effort to raise money for the Mike Evans Family Foundation, which supports, empowers, encourages and motivates today's youth with an understanding that no goal is unattainable. Its efforts focus on providing underprivileged youth the opportunity to go to college as well as aiding families that are victims of domestic violence, a deeply personal cause for Evans.