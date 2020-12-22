Mike Evans and the Open Field | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons with a stunning second-half comeback in Week 15, which included touchdown catches by Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. ﻿Mike Evans﻿ did not add to his season total of 11 touchdowns but he did lead the Bucs' passing attack with six catches for 110 yards.

That Evans would crack 100 is hardly notable anymore. He has 27 such games since entering the league in 2020, a Buccaneer record and nearly double the next player on the list, as well as the fourth-most by any NFL player in that span. What is notable is how Evans got to triple digits. The Buccaneers did something on Sunday they don't often do: They got the ball to Evans with room to run.

Evans' brilliant career has not been defined by YAC, which stands for yards after catch. He's been much more of a Y@C guy, or yards at catch. Among qualifying receivers over the last seven years, Evans ranks seventh in the league with an average of 12.7 yards at the point of the reception. His career average of 2.82 YAC per reception wouldn't rank in the top 100. This is largely a function of how good Evans is in the red zone (no YAC on balls caught in the end zone), how adept he is at winning contested catches and jump balls (usually little YAC on those) and how he has been utilized in the Bucs' offense.

Evans is finding a little more room to run this season, with a Y@C figure of 10.0 and a YAC of 3.63, but he still gets the wide majority of his yards before the ball arrives. Sunday in Atlanta was a little different.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Evans racked up 43.47 yards after the catch against the Falcons, which represented nearly 40% of his total of 110 yards. That is the most YAC Evans has had in a game this season since Week Two. Among all games where he's had at least 50 receiving yards, the Falcons outing represented his third highest YAC percentage of the season. The other two came against Carolina.

Sunday's game marked just the third time this year Evans has had more than 30 yards after the catch in a game. That's no knock on the Bucs' top pass-catcher – this year and all-time – it's simply an indication of how he normally gets the ball and how he had the opportunity to enjoy more open space than usual against the Falcons.