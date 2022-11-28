Mike Evans Puts Name Among Hall of Famers with Nine-Season Production

As we noted at the time, wide receiver Mike Evans reached what had been a looming milestone early in the second half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' overtime loss in Cleveland on Sunday: He surpassed 10,000 career receiving yards. Evans became the 51st player in pro football history (including several who played most or some of their careers in the AFL before the 1970 merger) to hit quintuple digits in that category. He is one of five active players with at least 10,000 receiving yards; one of other four is currently his teammate.
Most Career Receiving Yards, Active NFL Players
|Player
|Current Team
|Yards
|Julio Jones
|Buccaneers
|13,548
|DeSean Jackson
|Ravens
|11,200
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Cardinals
|11,155
|A.J. Green
|Cardinals
|10,399
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|10,003
Evans reached the milestone in an entertaining way, as his 28-yard catch in the third quarter briefly gave him 10,000 career yards on the nose. He would late catch one more three-yard pass. While the 10,000-yard mark is relatively exclusive, Evans also joined a much smaller group of receivers who are either already Hall of Famers or who will undoubtedly be enshrined when they are eligible. Evans is just the sixth player in NFL history to reach the 10,000-yard mark and catch at least 75 touchdown passes within his first nine seasons.
10,000+ Yards and 75+ Touchdown Receptions, First Nine Seasons
|Player
|Team(s)
|Seasons
|Yards
|TDs
|Jerry Rice*
|49ers
|1985-93
|11,776
|118
|Calvin Johnson*
|Lions
|2007-15
|11,619
|83
|Marvin Harrison*
|Colts
|1996-2004
|11,185
|98
|Randy Moss*
|Vikings/Raiders
|1998-2005
|10,700
|101
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Cardinals
|2004-12
|10,413
|77
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|2014-22
|10,003
|78
(* In the Pro Football Hall of Fame.)
Evans is the first player in Buccaneers annals to reach the 10,000-yard mark.
Most Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Seasons
|Yards
|Mike Evans
|2014-22
|10,003
|Chris Godwin
|2017-22
|5,228
|Mark Carrier
|1987-92
|5,018
|Kevin House
|1980-86
|4,928
|Vincent Jackson
|2012-16
|4,326
Wide receiver Chris Godwin was the Bucs' most active pass-catcher against the Browns, turning 13 targets into 12 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. That reception total is tied for the fifth most in a single game this season by any player and matches the Bucs' 2022 high, as Russell Gage hauled in a dozen passes against Green Bay in Week Three. There have now been six games by a wide receiver with at least 12 catches in Buccaneers history, and Godwin owns half of them.
Most Receptions by a Wide Receiver, Single Game, Buccaneers History
|Receiver
|Opponent
|Date
|Recs.
|Chris Godwin
|Falcons
|12/5/21
|15
|Chris Godwin
|Browns
|11/27/22
|12
|Russell Gage
|Packers
|9/25/22
|12
|Mike Evans
|Seahawks
|11/3/19
|12
|Chris Godwin
|Rams
|9/29/19
|12
|Keyshawn Johnson
|Bears
|11/18/01
|12
Godwin now has 17 career 100-yard receiving games, playoffs included, second only among Buccaneers to the 35 that Evans has recorded. He also caught his 31st career touchdown pass and scored for the 32nd time, tying for fourth and ranking sixth in those two categories, respectively. He is second among wide receivers to Evans on both lists.
Most Career Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History
|Receiver
|Pos.
|Seasons
|TDs
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2014-22
|78
|Jimmie Giles
|TE
|1978-86
|34
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|2014-22
|33
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|2017-22
|31
|Kevin House
|WR
|1980-86
|31
Most Total Touchdowns, Buccaneers History
|Receiver
|Pos.
|Seasons
|TDs
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2014-22
|79
|Mike Alstott
|FB
|1996-2006
|71
|James Wilder
|RB
|1981-89
|46
|Jimmie Giles
|TE
|1978-86
|34
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|2014-22
|33
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|2017-22
|32
|Kevin House
|WR
|1980-86
|31
|Warrick Dunn
|RB
|1997-2001; 08
|28
|Joey Galloway
|WR
|2004-08
|28
|Doug Martin
|RB
|2012-17
|28
Most Sacks, Off-Ball Linebackers, NFL 2019-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|Sacks
|Devin White
|Buccaneers
|20.0
|Kyle Van Noy
|Patriots/Dolphins/Chargers
|17.5
|Demario Davis
|Saints
|17.0
|Roquan Smith
|Bears/Ravens
|11.5
|Bobby Wagner
|Seahawks/Rams
|9.0
Quarterback Tom Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Brown. That increased his total as a Buccaneer to an even 13,000 passing yards in the regular season, and in the process he passed Trent Dilfer for fourth place on the team's all-time list.
Most Career Passing Yards, Buccaneers
|Quarterback
|Seasons
|Yards
|Jameis Winston
|2015-19
|19,737
|Vinny Testaverde
|1987-92
|14,820
|Josh Freeman
|2009-13
|13,534
|Tom Brady
|2020-22
|13,000
|Trent Dilfer
|1994-99
|12,969
Brady now has 14 touchdown passes this season to give him 97 since he joined the Buccaneers. He has been picked off just two times in 470 throws, giving him the best touchdown-interception ratio in the NFL in 2022.
Best Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio, NFL, 2022 (min. 100 passes)
|Quarterback
|Team
|TD/INT
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|7.00
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|6.33
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|5.67
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|49ers
|4.00
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|3.80
After Evans, the Bucs' most productive pass-catcher on Sunday was rookie running back Rachaad White, who hauled in all nine of his targets for 45 yards. White's single-game career high in catches gave him 29 on the season; he now leads all rookie running backs in receptions in 2022
Most Receptions, Rookie Running Backs 2022
|Running Back
|Team
|Recs.
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|29
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|27
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|19
|Kenneth Walker
|Seahawks
|19
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|16
White also carried 14 times for 64 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per tote. That gave him 109 yards from scrimmage on the day, following his 112 yard outing against Seattle in Week 10. White is the first Buccaneer rookie to record consecutive games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage since Evans did it in three straight in 2014 (Nov. 2-16, 2014).
White's second carry against the Browns was a 35-yard breakaway that ignited a 75-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. That was the Buccaneers' longest play from scrimmage in the game and their longest run this year. White has now posted the team's three longest runs of 2022 over his last two outings.
Buccaneers Longest Runs of 2022
|Player
|Opp./Date
|Yards
|Rachaad White
|Cleveland, 11/27
|35
|Rachaad White
|Seattle, 11/13
|29
|Rachaad White
|Seattle, 11/13
|18
|Leonard Fournette
|Dallas, 9/11
|17
|Leonard Fournette
|Dallas, 9/11
|17
Tampa Bay's defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times on Sunday, with outside linebacker Anthony Nelson and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches each notching a solo sack. The other two were split, the first by Logan Hall and Keanu Neal and the second by Carl Nassib and Devin White. Tampa Bay's defense is tied for the third most sacks this season and is on pace to finish the year with 56, which would break the team's single-season record, set at 55 in 2000.
Most Sacks by Team, NFL, 2022
1. Dallas: 45
2. New England: 37
3t. Tampa Bay: 36
3t. Philadelphia: 29
5t. Baltimore: 35
5t. Kansas City: 35
White, who also had 2.0 sacks in Week 10, now has 5.5 on the season and 20.5 in his four-year career. Since joining the Buccaneers in 2019, White has produced more sacks than any other off-ball linebacker in the league.
Most Sacks, Off-Ball Linebackers, NFL 2019-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|Sacks
|Devin White
|Buccaneers
|20.5
|Kyle Van Noy
|Patriots/Dolphins/Chargers
|17.5
|Demario Davis
|Saints
|17.5
|Roquan Smith
|Bears/Ravens
|12.0
|Bobby Wagner
|Seahawks/Rams
|10.0
Long-time Buccaneer defenders Lavonte David and Will Gholston continue to move up the Buccaneers' all-time list for games played. David has now tied Tony Mayberry for the sixth most starts in franchise history, while Gholston moved to within one game of Shelton Quarles for ninth place.
Most Games Played, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Pos.
|Seasons
|Games
|Ronde Barber
|CB/S
|1997-2012
|241
|Derrick Brooks
|LB
|1995-2008
|224
|Dave Moore
|TE
|1992-2001; 04-06
|190
|Paul Gruber
|T
|1988-99
|183
|John Lynch
|S
|1993-2003
|164
|Tony Mayberry
|C
|1990-99
|160
|Lavonte David
|LB
|2012-22
|160
|Mike Alstott
|FB
|1996-2006
|158
|Shelton Quarles
|LB
|1997-2006
|148
|William Gholston
|DT
|2013-22
|147
**
Additional Notes:
- Tom Brady's second touchdown pass of the game went to rookie tight end Ko Kieft, who scored for the first time in his career. Counting the postseason, Kieft became the 96th different player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady.
- Veteran kicker Ryan Succop made his only field goal attempt in Sunday's game and now has 23 field goals on the season. That is tied for the third most field goals by any kicker this season and is only one fewer than co-leaders Nick Folk and Justin Tucker have through 12 weeks.
- Safety Mike Edwards recorded the Buccaneers' first interception since Week Four when he picked off Jacoby Brissett's 'Hail Mary' attempt in the end zone to end the first half. It was Edwards' second interception of the season and the seventh of his career.