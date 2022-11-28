Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Mike Evans Puts Name Among Hall of Famers with Nine-Season Production

Data Crunch: On Sunday, WR Mike Evans became just the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 10,000 receiving yards and 75 touchdown catches in his first nine seasons…Also Rachaad White now leads all rookie backs in receptions

Nov 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

DCWK13

As we noted at the time, wide receiver Mike Evans reached what had been a looming milestone early in the second half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' overtime loss in Cleveland on Sunday: He surpassed 10,000 career receiving yards. Evans became the 51st player in pro football history (including several who played most or some of their careers in the AFL before the 1970 merger) to hit quintuple digits in that category. He is one of five active players with at least 10,000 receiving yards; one of other four is currently his teammate.

Most Career Receiving Yards, Active NFL Players

Table inside Article
PlayerCurrent TeamYards
Julio JonesBuccaneers13,548
DeSean JacksonRavens11,200
DeAndre HopkinsCardinals11,155
A.J. GreenCardinals10,399
Mike EvansBuccaneers10,003

Evans reached the milestone in an entertaining way, as his 28-yard catch in the third quarter briefly gave him 10,000 career yards on the nose. He would late catch one more three-yard pass. While the 10,000-yard mark is relatively exclusive, Evans also joined a much smaller group of receivers who are either already Hall of Famers or who will undoubtedly be enshrined when they are eligible. Evans is just the sixth player in NFL history to reach the 10,000-yard mark and catch at least 75 touchdown passes within his first nine seasons.

10,000+ Yards and 75+ Touchdown Receptions, First Nine Seasons

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)SeasonsYardsTDs
Jerry Rice*49ers1985-9311,776118
Calvin Johnson*Lions2007-1511,61983
Marvin Harrison*Colts1996-200411,18598
Randy Moss*Vikings/Raiders1998-200510,700101
Larry FitzgeraldCardinals2004-1210,41377
Mike EvansBuccaneers2014-2210,00378

(* In the Pro Football Hall of Fame.)

Evans is the first player in Buccaneers annals to reach the 10,000-yard mark.

Most Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PlayerSeasonsYards
Mike Evans2014-2210,003
Chris Godwin2017-225,228
Mark Carrier1987-925,018
Kevin House1980-864,928
Vincent Jackson2012-164,326

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was the Bucs' most active pass-catcher against the Browns, turning 13 targets into 12 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. That reception total is tied for the fifth most in a single game this season by any player and matches the Bucs' 2022 high, as Russell Gage hauled in a dozen passes against Green Bay in Week Three. There have now been six games by a wide receiver with at least 12 catches in Buccaneers history, and Godwin owns half of them.

Most Receptions by a Wide Receiver, Single Game, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
ReceiverOpponentDateRecs.
Chris GodwinFalcons12/5/2115
Chris GodwinBrowns11/27/2212
Russell GagePackers9/25/2212
Mike EvansSeahawks11/3/1912
Chris GodwinRams9/29/1912
Keyshawn JohnsonBears11/18/0112

Godwin now has 17 career 100-yard receiving games, playoffs included, second only among Buccaneers to the 35 that Evans has recorded. He also caught his 31st career touchdown pass and scored for the 32nd time, tying for fourth and ranking sixth in those two categories, respectively. He is second among wide receivers to Evans on both lists.

Most Career Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
ReceiverPos.SeasonsTDs
Mike EvansWR2014-2278
Jimmie GilesTE1978-8634
Cameron BrateTE2014-2233
Chris GodwinWR2017-2231
Kevin HouseWR1980-8631

Most Total Touchdowns, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
ReceiverPos.SeasonsTDs
Mike EvansWR2014-2279
Mike AlstottFB1996-200671
James WilderRB1981-8946
Jimmie GilesTE1978-8634
Cameron BrateTE2014-2233
Chris GodwinWR2017-2232
Kevin HouseWR1980-8631
Warrick DunnRB1997-2001; 0828
Joey GallowayWR2004-0828
Doug MartinRB2012-1728

Most Sacks, Off-Ball Linebackers, NFL 2019-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Sacks
Devin WhiteBuccaneers20.0
Kyle Van NoyPatriots/Dolphins/Chargers17.5
Demario DavisSaints17.0
Roquan SmithBears/Ravens11.5
Bobby WagnerSeahawks/Rams9.0

Quarterback Tom Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Brown. That increased his total as a Buccaneer to an even 13,000 passing yards in the regular season, and in the process he passed Trent Dilfer for fourth place on the team's all-time list.

Most Career Passing Yards, Buccaneers

Table inside Article
QuarterbackSeasonsYards
Jameis Winston2015-1919,737
Vinny Testaverde1987-9214,820
Josh Freeman2009-1313,534
Tom Brady2020-2213,000
Trent Dilfer1994-9912,969

Brady now has 14 touchdown passes this season to give him 97 since he joined the Buccaneers. He has been picked off just two times in 470 throws, giving him the best touchdown-interception ratio in the NFL in 2022.

Best Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio, NFL, 2022 (min. 100 passes)

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeamTD/INT
Tom BradyBuccaneers7.00
Tua TagovailoaDolphins6.33
Jalen HurtsEagles5.67
Jimmy Garoppolo49ers4.00
Geno SmithSeahawks3.80

After Evans, the Bucs' most productive pass-catcher on Sunday was rookie running back Rachaad White, who hauled in all nine of his targets for 45 yards. White's single-game career high in catches gave him 29 on the season; he now leads all rookie running backs in receptions in 2022

Most Receptions, Rookie Running Backs 2022

Table inside Article
Running BackTeamRecs.
Rachaad WhiteBuccaneers29
Dameon PierceTexans27
Breece HallJets19
Kenneth WalkerSeahawks19
Jaylen WarrenSteelers16

White also carried 14 times for 64 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per tote. That gave him 109 yards from scrimmage on the day, following his 112 yard outing against Seattle in Week 10. White is the first Buccaneer rookie to record consecutive games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage since Evans did it in three straight in 2014 (Nov. 2-16, 2014).

White's second carry against the Browns was a 35-yard breakaway that ignited a 75-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. That was the Buccaneers' longest play from scrimmage in the game and their longest run this year. White has now posted the team's three longest runs of 2022 over his last two outings.

Buccaneers Longest Runs of 2022

Table inside Article
PlayerOpp./DateYards
Rachaad WhiteCleveland, 11/2735
Rachaad WhiteSeattle, 11/1329
Rachaad WhiteSeattle, 11/1318
Leonard FournetteDallas, 9/1117
Leonard FournetteDallas, 9/1117

Tampa Bay's defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times on Sunday, with outside linebacker Anthony Nelson and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches each notching a solo sack. The other two were split, the first by Logan Hall and Keanu Neal and the second by Carl Nassib and Devin White. Tampa Bay's defense is tied for the third most sacks this season and is on pace to finish the year with 56, which would break the team's single-season record, set at 55 in 2000.

Most Sacks by Team, NFL, 2022

1. Dallas: 45

2. New England: 37

3t. Tampa Bay: 36

3t. Philadelphia: 29

5t. Baltimore: 35

5t. Kansas City: 35

White, who also had 2.0 sacks in Week 10, now has 5.5 on the season and 20.5 in his four-year career. Since joining the Buccaneers in 2019, White has produced more sacks than any other off-ball linebacker in the league.

Most Sacks, Off-Ball Linebackers, NFL 2019-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Sacks
Devin WhiteBuccaneers20.5
Kyle Van NoyPatriots/Dolphins/Chargers17.5
Demario DavisSaints17.5
Roquan SmithBears/Ravens12.0
Bobby WagnerSeahawks/Rams10.0

Long-time Buccaneer defenders Lavonte David and Will Gholston continue to move up the Buccaneers' all-time list for games played. David has now tied Tony Mayberry for the sixth most starts in franchise history, while Gholston moved to within one game of Shelton Quarles for ninth place.

Most Games Played, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.SeasonsGames
Ronde BarberCB/S1997-2012241
Derrick BrooksLB1995-2008224
Dave MooreTE1992-2001; 04-06190
Paul GruberT1988-99183
John LynchS1993-2003164
Tony MayberryC1990-99160
Lavonte DavidLB2012-22160
Mike AlstottFB1996-2006158
Shelton QuarlesLB1997-2006148
William GholstonDT2013-22147

**

Additional Notes:

- Tom Brady's second touchdown pass of the game went to rookie tight end Ko Kieft, who scored for the first time in his career. Counting the postseason, Kieft became the 96th different player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady.

- Veteran kicker Ryan Succop made his only field goal attempt in Sunday's game and now has 23 field goals on the season. That is tied for the third most field goals by any kicker this season and is only one fewer than co-leaders Nick Folk and Justin Tucker have through 12 weeks.

- Safety Mike Edwards recorded the Buccaneers' first interception since Week Four when he picked off Jacoby Brissett's 'Hail Mary' attempt in the end zone to end the first half. It was Edwards' second interception of the season and the seventh of his career.

Related Content

news

Devin White Setting Records with Dual Performance

Data Crunch: After getting two sacks Sunday to give him 20 in young career, ILB Devin White has accomplished something his first four seasons only matched since 2000 by Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher

news

Tom Brady's Latest Game-Winning Drive Sets New NFL Standard

Data Crunch: On the same night that he hit an incredible milestone for passing yards, Tom Brady also produced the 55th game-winning drive of his career, a new league record

news

Mike Evans Approaches 10,000 Yards

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans recorded the 32nd regular-season 100-yard receiving game of his career against Baltimore, while Tom Brady extended an impressive streak and Chris Godwin moved closer to a new milestone

news

Tom Brady Sets Another Franchise Record

Data Crunch: QB Tom Brady has an active streak of 271 consecutive passes without an interception, braking his own Buccaneer record…Also, Cade Otton now at the top of the rookie TE receiving yardage chart

news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Thriving in New Role | Data Crunch

Versatile safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is currently the only defensive back in the NFL with multiple sacks each of the last three seasons…Plus, Leonard Fournette continues to rank among league's best pass-catching backs

news

Tom Brady Continues Mastery Over Falcons

Data Crunch: Teams quarterback by Tom Brady have still never lost to the Falcons, as Brady's prolific first-half output led to a 21-15 Bucs victory…Also Leonard Fournette accomplished something no Bucs back had since 2007

news

Mike Evans Continues to Storm the Bucs' Record Books

Data Crunch: Now the franchise's all-time leader in yards from scrimmage, wide receiver Mike Evans also moved up the Bucs' career scoring list on Sunday night in another sparkling performance

news

Buccaneers Fielding League's Stingiest Defense

Data Crunch: The Buccaneers have allowed the fewest points in the NFL through three weeks, and are off to their best start on that side of the ball in more than 20 years

news

Mike Edwards, Devin White Help Propel Bucs to Unprecedented Start

Data Crunch: For the first time in team history, the Buccaneers are 2-0 with two road wins after the first two weeks of a season, in part due to defensive heroics from the likes of Mike Edwards and Devin White

news

Leonard Fournette Powers Bucs Offense in Sunday Night Win

Data Crunch: 'SNF Lenny' had one of his best games as a Buccaneer in Sunday's win at Dallas and Anthony Nelson quietly kept an impressive streak alive as part the team's dominant defensive performance

news

Playoff Lenny Adds to Amazing Touchdown Streak

Data Crunch: Leonard 'Playoff Lenny' Fournette returned from a hamstring injury to extend his postseason scoring streak to seven games and also accomplish a first-team feat in Bucs' playoff annals

Advertising