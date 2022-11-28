Mike Evans Puts Name Among Hall of Famers with Nine-Season Production

Evans reached the milestone in an entertaining way, as his 28-yard catch in the third quarter briefly gave him 10,000 career yards on the nose. He would late catch one more three-yard pass. While the 10,000-yard mark is relatively exclusive, Evans also joined a much smaller group of receivers who are either already Hall of Famers or who will undoubtedly be enshrined when they are eligible. Evans is just the sixth player in NFL history to reach the 10,000-yard mark and catch at least 75 touchdown passes within his first nine seasons.