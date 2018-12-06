Mike Evans: We Have to Win the One-on-Ones Sunday

The Bucs followed that season-ending win over the Saints with another one to start 2018, as described above. In both cases, the offense hummed because Evans and company met the challenge of the Saints' aggressive defense.

"I just remember everybody was just on," said Evans of the 2018 opener. "Offensively, that was one of our best games since we've been here, just on the offensive end. We rarely made any mistakes, we took care of the football and we won our one-on-one matchups. I think that's going to be key for this game as well."

With his size and athleticism, Evans is a natural choice for a quarterback whose time of comfort in the pocket is reduced by a blitz. And, in fact, Evans is the Bucs' top receiver when it comes to passes on blitz plays. He has been targeted 37 times in those situations and has 19 catches for 398 yards and two touchdowns, with an average of 17.3 yards per catch. It has also helped that he's improved his route-running in 2018, which makes him a more reliable and often more open target for a hurried quarterback.

"I think this season my run-after-catch has been a little bit better and my route-running has been so much better," said Evans. "I'm able to bend. I wasn't able to bend like this a couple years ago but now I'm able to bend. I've been more healthy, I'm in better shape, so I think that's been key for me. I'm a much better route-runner because I'm in better shape."

Tampa Bay's offense scored on its first four possessions in Week One and seven of its first 10 before kneeling three times to end the game on their 11th possession. That proved necessary when the Saints turned a potential blowout into a nail-biter with 475 yards of their own. The Bucs also had both of the game's takeaways and scored on a fumble return, which proved to be the difference. Evans said it is important for the Buccaneers to continue to make as much out of every possession as possible when playing the Saints.