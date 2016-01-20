Mike Smith Lists 3 Goals for Bucs' Defense

"What you have to have to be successful on the defensive side of the football is you've got to have the ability to stop the run when people are trying to run the football because, if not, it's a slow death," Smith said. "The other thing that you have to do is you have to be able to take the ball away and you have to be able to win on third down.

"Ultimately, as a defensive coach, you're going to be judged by how many points you give up. That's the bottom line. It's not yards, it's not rushing yards, it's not passing yards, it's not sacks. Ultimately, it's about keeping them out of the end zone. We've got to focus on getting off the field on third down, taking the ball away and stopping the run. Those will be the three things that I will be talking to our guys about from the very beginning."

The numbers suggest that Smith will be successful as he takes the reigns as the Bucs' defensive coordinator. He served as the Jaguars' DC from 2003 to 2007 before becoming Atlanta's head coach and showed steady improvement each year.