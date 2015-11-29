Missed Opportunities Clip Bucs' Win Streak

The Bucs saw their two-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 6-5 on the season. The loss evened their road record at 3-3. The Bucs return home next weekend to play the Atlanta Falcons, who also lost on Sunday to fall to 6-5. Tampa Bay players were disappointed in the visitors' locker room but not ready to give up on their postseason hopes.

"The good thing is, we've been here before," said Winston. "We bounced back. We've got a division game in Tampa so that's going to be important for us. We've got to get that win and hopefully get this journey going to the playoffs."

Added Conte: "Just take it as one loss and get over it. We realize that we can attain our goal of getting to the playoffs. We just have to come back and beat Atlanta. We can't let this linger. We just have to treat it as one game and move on and get ready for the next game."

The Colts scored on the game's opening possession, overcoming a pair of tipped passes and a Gerald McCoy sack to drive 52 yards for an Adam Vinatieri 49-yard field goal. Tampa Bay also got a field goal off its first possession, with an impressive 15-yard catch on third down in Indy territory by Vincent Jackson the key play on a 60-yard march. Barth tied the game with a 38-yard field goal with less than three minutes left in the opening quarter.

The Colts followed with another extended drive, this one covering 76 yards on 11 plays and ending in Vinatieri's 27-yard field goal. T.Y. Hilton's 29-yard catch-and-run got the ball into the red zone but Tampa Bay's defense held after the Colts got a first-and-goal at the five. Continuing the trend, the Bucs matched that with a 15-play, 68-yard drive that included several scrambling third-down completions by Winston. The last was an 11-yarder down to the three by TE Cameron Brate, but the Bucs couldn't push it over the goal line after a three-yard Martin score was negated by a holding call. Barth tied the game again with a 30-yard field goal.