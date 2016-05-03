Mock Draft Review: We Mocked, We Whiffed

Kevin Dodd, Jarran Reed and Cody Whitehair also fell out of the first round, but not far, and that's not too bad overall.

Best Pick: We each got one right, and generally it's fair to consider the later predictions the better ones, as mock draft variables increase exponentially as you go along. Mike Mayock might have gotten eight picks right, but five of those were in the top seven and none came after #18.

By that logic, our winner would be Andrew, who shepherded wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the Vikings at #23. But, come on. I mean, come on, everyone was making that prediction. Six of the aforementioned eight experts on NFL.com had Treadwell going to Minnesota, and the other two simply gave them different receivers. There was nothing wrong with Andrew falling the accepted logic for the Vikings, but there was nothing particularly impressive about it either.

Similarly, Sheldon Rankins to the Saints at #12 was a commonly-held – and ultimately correct – prediction, one shared by five of those eight NFL.com fellows. Give Casey credit for not being seduced by the idea of an edge-rusher like Lawson or an eventual Drew Brees replacement like Paxton Lynch, but Rankins wasn't much of a reach.

Therefore, though it pains me greatly to say this, I would consider my own prediction of Ryan Kelly to the Colts at #18 was our finest moment in this year's mock draft. Truly a masterpiece of a pick that gives us all hope for next year's mock draft. I know this is an individual award, but I couldn't have done it without you guys. Andrew, Joe, Casey…this is really a team award. But I'll keep the trophy.

That the Colts would target an offensive lineman was not exactly an original thought, but most experts had them landing a tackle, like Taylor Decker. When an early run on tackles had four of them off the board by #16 in our mock, I decided that Indy would take a higher-rated interior blocker rather than reach down to the next level of tackles like Ifedi or Jason Spriggs. Nailed it. Among those eight NFL.com experts, only Mayock made the same prediction.