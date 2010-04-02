Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mom's Perfect Day

If you're looking for a special way to honor your mom for Mother's Day this year, nominate her for a possible Mother's Day Makeover through the Buccaneers...Five lucky moms will get a shopping spree, a salon makeover, a formal dinner and more

Apr 02, 2010 at 06:26 AM
Does your mom deserve a full day of relaxation and fun for Mother's Day this year. Tell the Tampa Bay Buccaneers why, and they just might make it happen.

The Buccaneers are currently accepting nominations for their new "Mother's Day Makeovers" program, which will transform one date this spring into a full day of pampering, shopping and dining for five lucky winners. Nominations must be submitted through Buccaneers.com by April 23, 2010; click here to learn more.

The Mother's Day Makeover will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for five mothers in West Central Florida. Once the five deserving moms have been selected, they will be invited to One Buccaneer Place, the team's state-of-the-art headquarters, to start the day. A limousine will take the five ladies on a shopping spree at a local retail store, after which they will be treated to lunch and a salon makeover. The mothers will then return to the Buccaneers' facility for the unveiling of their makeovers at a formal dinner with their families and friends. Buccaneer players and representatives will also be on hand to join in the dinner and show.

Mothers must be 18 years of age by April 23, 2010 to be nominated, and nominees selected for further review must execute all required waivers and release agreements. Nominees may be contacted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at any time in the future.

Only complete applications will be considered. Only one entry per person is allowed.

If the Mother's Day Makeover program, sounds like the perfect way to celebrate your mom this year, don't wait! Visit the Makeover page here on Buccaneers.com right now and submit your nomination.

