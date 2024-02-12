Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Scott Smith: T Luke Goedeke

Well, Bri, I select one of the players who helped White get his 990 rushing yards and his open spaces on the perimeter. That would be second-year lineman Luke Goedeke, who made a successful transition to right tackle in 2023.

Now, I'm not going to be able to wow the readers with an entire paragraph of statistics like my colleague did for Rachaad White above because Goedeke is, you know, an offensive linemen. You don't see them a lot in the stat sheet. But I can tell you that he played all 1,237 offensive snaps for the Buccaneers this year, and that's an offense that tied for the 12th fewest sacks allowed. It's hard to divvy up the credit for that exactly, but given that Goedeke ran a gauntlet of dangerous edge rushers throughout the season, you have to give him his share.

My argument would be more along the lines of: Look how far Goedeke came from 2022 to 2023. The Buccaneers drafted the Central Michigan product in the second round of the 2022 draft with the intention of converting him to guard, which in fact they did. Goedeke showed enough in the preseason to open the regular season as the team's starting left guard. Frankly, it wasn't a very satisfying rookie season for him and the team. The team started to alternate him with Nick Leverett in the seventh game at Carolina and, coincidentally, Goedeke suffered a foot injury in that same contest. That knocked him out for a month, and when he came back the Buccaneers stuck with Leverett at left guard.

In Game 17, the Buccaneers switched up their starting lineups extensively because they had already clinched the division title and the fourth spot in the NFC seeding. Goedeke got a shot to start at his college position of right tackle, and while that was obviously a small sample size, he still impressed the coaching staff.

As such, when the team released long-time left tackle Donovan Smith for cap reasons and switched All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs to the left side, the decision was made to give Goedeke a shot to win the right tackle job on a more permanent basis. There were no free agent additions or draft picks made to push him down the depth chart.

There was no guarantee that Goedeke would thrive at that spot, even though he played it in college. After all, there was a reason why he was seen as more of a guard in the draft process. But Goedeke more than held his own. He also became a tone-setter for the offensive front with his to-the-whistle play and his in-your-face demeanor. And Goedeke finished strong. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he pitched a shutout against Philadelphia's Pro Bowl edge Haason Reddick. Goedeke faced Reddick on 21 pass-rush snaps, including 19 where the two were pitted one-on-one, and did not allow a single pressure.