 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward

Feb 07, 2024 at 10:56 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bri's Blitz LC

Mantra: Players Over Plays

Player development is essential to the long-term success of an NFL franchise. In building the blueprint for the Buccaneers' offense in 2023, Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen discussed the mantra that will dictate the outcome on Sundays: Players over plays. As Coen begins to construct the scheme, identity, route concepts, tactics and techniques for the upcoming season, maximizing each individual player's unique skillset will shape the result.

"I was taught in times of crisis, you think players, not plays," said Coen. "It's not about what maybe I like, or the play that I might like the most, but what is going to get the ball into our best players' hands. What can our guys execute at a high level, be able to go do and have confidence in? Also, in the back of my call sheet, I have a player box for multiple players. Ultimately, we want to get the ball in their hands, right now, no questions asked, the coverage is not going to change, it's not [going to] matter what happens – the ball is going to their hands right now. Because this game is a personnel game, right? And at the end of the day, it's about those guys."

Carryover

Liam Coen will bring familiarity to the Bucs' offensive system in 2024 as the new offensive coordinator. Coen worked alongside former Seahawks' offensive coordinator Shane Waldron while on Sean McVay's Rams' staff, before Waldron was brought to Seattle as offensive coordinator. Dave Canales was part of the Waldron coaching tree, serving as the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach before going to Tampa Bay in 2023 for a promotion to OC. Coen will now bring those similar concepts and verbiage to the Bucs, making for a smooth transition.

"I think it will be actually very similar in terms of some of the terminology," stated Coen. "The run game I think will be really similar in some ways. Formations – some 'daffy' might be 'dixie' or 'double' might be 'deuce' – some of those things may be a little different, but at the end of the day, those guys [know], 'OK, well that was just this.' They can put those things together. The protections I've got to believe will be very similar in some ways. Dave [Canales] was with Shane Waldron in Seattle, so there are a lot of similarities there. I don't expect an overly difficult learning curve, but obviously, we'll want to be able to put our stamp on things and be able to do things our way, as well."

From Cooper Kupp to Mike Evans

Coen will inherit one of the top players at his position in Mike Evans. The future Hall of Famer has eclipsed the 1,000-yard marker for 10-stright seasons since he was drafted and has become the poster of longevity and consistency in the NFL. He is one-of-four players with 11,000-plus receiving yards and 90-plus touchdown receptions through 10 career seasons, along with a trio of Hall of Famers in Marvin Harrison, Moss and Rice. Evans also became the first player in league history to amass 60-or-more receptions in each of his first 10 career seasons. The big-bodied receiver powers through jams with physicality and possesses rare high-point skills. He is as close to a cheat code as it gets on go routes, post routes and back-shoulder catches. Evans creates subtle separation with a lethal release package and elevates the Buccaneers' offense. When asked about Evans' ability, Coen discussed creating an advantage of utilizing No. 13 inside as well as on the outside.

"That is something that was asked a lot and something that we had to do in L.A. a ton because we knew that that offense ran through 'Coop.' Things have changed a little bit there – he's gotten a little more help – but things ran through him and we had to be creative, whether it was by formation, alignment, where we would put him [or] how we would end up in the final formation. With three different formations – double, dixie and daffy – we just moved the 'F' in three different positions. Ultimately, at the end of the day, we have to be able to move him around by formation, but also with motion. Do we start him in the backfield? Do we bring him in the backfield and now try to shuffle him out to try and get him matched up on a 'WILL' or a nickel, or a [line]backer, or a down safety? Mike, being the size that he is [and] with his ability to track the football down the field, but also his ability to get in and out of cuts at that size, to be able to put him inside a little bit more and to be able to run some of those option routes and choice routes on the inside… I think that's a winning edge and something we would like to be able to utilize."

Wirfs' Athleticism Opens Up Playbook

Tristan Wirfs made a seamless transition from right to left tackle at the outset of the 2023 season and anchored the unit. He earned Pro Bowl recognition for his contributions on the field in 2023 and joined Tony Mayberry (1997-99) as the only offensive linemen in franchise history with three consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl. In 2023, Wirfs totaled 1,233 offensive snaps, including the postseason, and yielded five sacks and six quarterback hits over 19 games played per PFF metrics. Among all tackles with 850-or-more pass-blocking snaps in 2023, Wirfs ranked fourth with an 84.3 pass-blocking grade and sixth with an 81.1 overall offensive grade, per PFF. With quickness out of his stance and lateral agility for move blocking duties on pulls, Wirfs became the enforcer. Coen spoke on Wirfs' athleticism and dubbed him a "weapon" in the trenches.

"Obviously, those guys get paid for a reason and he's a special talent," noted Coen. "I've heard great things about him as a worker – making the adjustment from the right to the left. That's not easy to do and he did it pretty seamlessly. [I'm] really excited to get to work with him because weapons aren't just out on the perimeter, weapons are up front as well. When you have a weapon like that out front, at that position, you can utilize by pulling him around, getting him in the screen game, use him in the pin-and-pull game, whatever it is – cutting off three-techniques, and then obviously in pass protection. Weapons are all over and we have a weapon at left tackle."

Related Content

news

Search for OC Continues, Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs Head to Pro Bowl | Brianna's Blitz 

An overview of the list of coaches who have interviewed for the Buccaneers' vacant offensive coordinator position, along with a Pro Bowl outlook featuring Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs
news

Baker Mayfield Named Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, Top 2023 Plays | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at Baker Mayfield's sensational 2023 campaign for the Buccaneers and some of his most memorable plays down the stretch
news

Rookies Spark Surge Against Eagles | Brianna's Blitz 

First-year players Calijah Kancey and Trey Palmer set the tone against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card matchup
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Receives Recognition, Containing Jalen Hurts and Eagles' Offensive Attack | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest updates for the Buccaneers as the team prepares for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round
news

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Remarkable 2023 Season, Reaction to Him Not Being Named a Pro Bowl Starter | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of Antoine Winfield Jr.'s stellar campaign in 2023, warranting high praise around the NFL
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay
news

RB Rachaad White Advocates for SMA in Annual My Cause My Cleats Campaign | Brianna's Blitz

In the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, running back Rachaad White represents Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to raise awareness 
news

Calijah Kancey Wins Defensive Rookie of the Month, Mike Evans is a Red Zone Menace | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Panthers
news

Chris Godwin's Routine Meditation Fosters Production and Mental Fortitude in Year Seven | Brianna's Blitz 

In Year Seven, Chris Godwin opened up about his route visualization and attention to detail pregame. His routine has spurred consistency between the hashes
news

Rachaad White Owns the Screen Game, Tristan Wirfs Dubs 49ers' Trent Williams the 'Best in the NFL' | Brianna's Blitz

A look at the top quotes from the previous week heading into the Buccaneers' Week 11 matchup with the 49ers

Latest Headlines

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.

Liam Coen Envisions Chris Godwin Having Big Role in the Slot

New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa

OC Liam Coen on Finding Balance Between the Run and Pass

In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass

Liam Coen's Vision for the Bucs Offense, Excited to Get Started | Press Conference

The Buccaneers introduced Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator during Tuesday's introductory press conference. OC Coen discussed his gratefulness for the opportunity, QB Baker Mayfield being an 'igniter' and his eagerness to get going.

Photos: Liam Coen's First Day as Offensive Coordinator

View photos of the Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's first day and introductory press conference at  AdventHealth Training Center on February 6, 2024.

Bucs Interview Iowa's LeVar Woods for Special Teams Post | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Baker Mayfield's Top Plays from MVP Performance at 2024 Pro Bowl

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his MVP performance at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Bucs' Keith Armstrong Retires After 30 Years in NFL

Keith Armstrong, whose NFL coaching career spanned three decades including the last five seasons in Tampa Bay, has elected to retire, meaning the Bucs will have two new coordinators in 2024

Buccaneers 2023 MVP | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Valuable Player in 2023

Photos from Bucs' Youth Leadership Program End of Year Celebration

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Youth Leadership Program End of Year Celebration at AdventHealth Training Center on February 5, 2024.

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying

Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs Highlight 2024 Pro Bowl Games 

Recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games featuring Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs

Bucs, Liam Coen Agree to Terms on Contract for Offensive Coordinator Job

After a thorough search, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to fill the same opening on their staff following the departure of Dave Canales

2024 State of the Bucs: Offensive Line 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with the offensive line

Pro Bowl Highlights | NFC Wins 64-59

View the best plays from Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB & 2024 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP Baker Mayfield along with the rest of the NFC squad at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.

Baker Mayfield Zips Ball to Jahmyr Gibbs For Another TD | Pro Bowl Highlights

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield finds NFC RB Jahmyr Gibbs for an impressive touchdown in the fourth quarter during the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Advertising