Mother's Day Makeover: Now Taking Nominations

The Buccaneers' "Mother's Day Makeover" program will once again treat five very deserving moms to a day of shopping, relaxation and family fun, and you may know the perfect nominee

Mar 23, 2011 at 03:00 AM
Makeover03_23_11_1_t.jpg


Do you know a mother who deserves a new wardrobe? How about a day at the salon, or better yet, an evening out with their family?

In other words, do you know someone who deserves a very special Mother's Day this year?

If so, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would like to hear about it.

For the second year in a row, the Buccaneers will help five local families treat their moms just right with the "Mother's Day Makeover" program, which was wildly popular in its debut last spring.  Once again, the team is requesting the help of local fans in nominating mothers for a full day of fun and relaxation they can truly call their own.

The "Mother's Day Makeover" program will give away a once-in-a-lifetime experience to five mothers in West Central Florida in honor of Mother's Day. The Buccaneers are in search of mothers who could truly benefit from a day of pampering, a new wardrobe and an evening out with the family.

There are, of course, many deserving mothers out there, and the Buccaneers want to hear their stories.  Fans can nominate women for the experience here on Buccaneers.com. When selecting the five winners, the team will be searching for particularly compelling stories of mothers who focus their time and efforts on caring for others.

The five chosen moms will visit One Buccaneer Place, the team's state-of-the-art headquarters, where a limousine will take them on a shopping spree at a local retail store. After the spree, the mothers will be treated to lunch and a salon makeover. They will then return to the Buccaneers' facility for their makeover-unveiling at a formal dinner with their family and friends along with Buccaneers representatives.

Below is a list of eligibility requirements, consents and releases:

  • Mothers must be 18 years of age by April 15, 2011 to be nominated.
  • All nominations must be received by April 15, 2011.
  • Nominees selected for further review must execute all waivers and release agreements required by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • Nominees may be contacted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at any time in the future.
  • Only complete applications will be considered. Only one entry per person is allowed.
  • All decisions of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are final and absolute and not subject to inquiry.

For more information and to nominate a mother for the Buccaneers "Mother's Day Makeover" program, click here.

