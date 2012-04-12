Mothers Day Makeovers, Military Style





With Mother's Day on the horizon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again searching for moms throughout Central Florida who deserve a day of pampering and relaxation as part of the team's annual "Mother's Day Makeover" program.

If you have a compelling story of about a mother who goes above and beyond for her family and would be an excellent choice for this experience, the Buccaneers want to hear it.

However, this year's program has a new twist, distinguishing it from past years. The Buccaneers proudly support military families throughout Central Florida, and in 2012 the team is dedicating the annual Mother's Day Makeover event exclusive to military moms.

The Bucs are seeking 10 mothers who are currently a U.S. military member, the mother of a U.S. military member or a spouse/partner of a U.S. military member and who give their all to better the lives of those around them.

The 10 selected recipients of this year's Mother's Day Makeover will receive a $500 shopping spree, a professional makeover and a very special dinner at One Buccaneer Place alongside friends and family.