My Hometown Fest Scheduled for Saturday

The Buccaneers will be participating in the first-ever My Hometown Fest this weekend.

Apr 04, 2016 at 09:10 AM
play60.jpg

On Saturday, April 9th, the Buccaneers will be participating in this year's My Hometown Fest, which is hosted by the Sarasota County Gator Club and Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota. The event will feature craft beer, food samples and music with all proceeds going towards various charities. This is slated to be the first-ever My Hometown Fest and will be held from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch in Bradenton with tickets costing $50 for adults at the gate, $40 for adults who pre-order their tickets and $10 for attendees under 21. It will be free for children six and under. With the purchase of a ticket comes free drinks and food throughout the day.

In addition to more than 60 craft beer vendors and countless local restaurants providing food samples, the Buccaneers' Street Team will be in attendance. Attendees will be able to participate in several of the NFL's Play 60 events along with raffling off several prizes, including tickets for games this upcoming season. The Bucs are one of a select group of featured vendors selected for the event.

For more information about My Hometown Fest, visit **HERE**.

