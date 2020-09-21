Ndamukong Suh, Bucs' DL 'Worth Their Weight in Gold'

"They command a lot of attention," said Bowles. "In a 3-4 defense, the nose and the tackles get doubled about 60 percent of the time – understand that. They play very good football, they eat up a lot of blocks – you take those two guys out of there and you try to play. We can't play without them, I'm very happy to have them [and] they will make their plays. It was the first game of the year and again, in a 3-4 defense, you're going to get taken care of a lot on the inside. It's not like a 4-3 where you just tee off and go after the quarterback or do something things. These guys are worth their weight in gold for us."

The price of gold will go up if the Bucs' interior linemen can repeat their strong work against the run – and they certainly have through the first two games – and also provide more pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2020. Suh, Vea and Gholston combined for 6.0 sacks last year; they already have half of that total through the first two weeks of 2020.

All three of those sacks came in Sunday's win over Carolina, obviously, with Suh recording his first two-sack game as a Buccaneer to lead an overall five-sack effort by the defense. Gholston also recorded a sack plus a second hit on Bridgewater, while Vea had a tackle for loss. That game might have been an example of what Suh predicted during training camp – the high profiles that Pierre-Paul and 2019 sack leader Shaq Barrett created for themselves last year may at times flip the script on opposing team's strategies. More blockers sent to keep those two away from the passer could trigger more one-on-one opportunities for Suh and company in the middle.