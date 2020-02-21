New Playoff Format Would Have Changed Several Bucs Seasons

2008

This was the final season of Jon Gruden's seven-year run as the Bucs' head coach, and it ended in demoralizing fashion. After three-quarters of the season, Tampa Bay had a 9-3 record, which was tied for the second-best record in the NFC. It was also good for a tie atop the NFC South with the 9-3 Carolina Panthers. However, Tampa Bay then lost a showdown game on the road against the Panthers, though they were still in very good standing in the playoff race. Stunningly, three more losses followed to close out the season and the 9-7 Buccaneers missed the playoffs by a half-game, with the final spot going to 9-6-1 Philadelphia.

Had there been a seventh playoff spot available, the Bucs would have been tied with the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, all 9-7 and all in different divisions. That means the first tiebreaker applied is a head-to-head sweep, which requires all three teams to have played each other. The Bucs beat the Bears and the Cowboys beat the Bucs but Chicago and Dallas didn't play so this one fails to break the tie. That's fortunate for the Buccaneers, because the next tiebreaker is conference record, and Tampa Bay would have won that with an 8-4 mark; the other two teams were both 7-5.

As the seventh seed, the Buccaneers would have earned a trip to Carolina, which in the six-team format had earned a bye. There might have been reason for the Panthers to worry even though they had won four of their last five, including that one over Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers had previously defeated the Panthers, 27-3, in Week Six. The fact that the Panthers followed their bye week with a Divisional Round loss at home to Arizona suggests that they might have been vulnerable to a Buc upset in January, too, although the Cardinals did go all the way to the Super Bowl that postseason. Had Tampa Bay beaten Carolina in the seven-team field, its most likely destination for the next round would have been either Minnesota or Arizona.

2010

In Raheem Morris's second season as the head coach, the Buccaneers got off to a fast start and second-year quarterback Josh Freeman had his best season, with 25 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. Tampa Bay won five of its first seven games and Morris coined the "Race to 10" motto, referring to double-digit wins usually getting teams into the playoffs.

As it happened, though the Bucs slowed down in the second half they did make it to 10 wins by taking their last two games of the season. Unfortunately, Green Bay also won its last two games to get to that 10-win mark while the Giants captured a Week 17 victory over Washington to finish 10-6 as well. The three-way tie for the final Wild Card spot went all the way to a fifth-level tiebreaker – strength of victory – and that came out in the Packers' favor. Green Bay got the last playoff spot…and made the most of it, winning three road games to make it to Super Bowl XLV and then beating Pittsburgh for the Lombardi Trophy.

The run through the tiebreakers would have been even more disappointing for the Buccaneers had a seventh playoff spot been available. After the procedure broke the three-way tie between the Packers, Giants and Bucs, New York and Tampa Bay would have started the tiebreakers over at the top. The Buccaneers and Giants didn't square off during the regular season so there was no head-to-head result to break the tie, and both teams finished with 8-4 records within the conference. Thus, it would have gone to record against common opponents, and the Giants would have prevailed in that tiebreaker and left the Bucs still on the outside looking in.

As noted above, the NFL expanded its playoff field from five to six spots per conference in 1990. Had each conference had seven spots since then, only two teams that reached 10 wins would have been left out: the 1991 Eagles and the 2010 Buccaneers.

2016

This was Dirk Koetter's first season as head coach, and it certainly didn't start out like a playoff campaign. The Buccaneers lost three of their first four games and hit the midway point with a 3-5 record. However, a five-game winning streak made Tampa Bay relevant with three weeks to go. The Bucs would then lose tough road games at Dallas and New Orleans, with a one-point win over Carolina in Week 17 producing a 9-7 finish.

The Lions also finished 9-7. Detroit and Tampa Bay didn't play each other in 2016, and both teams finished with 7-5 marks in conference games. That took the matter to the third tiebreaker, and the Lions won that with a better record against common opponents.

The Bucs would have taken the seventh NFC playoff spot if it were available in 2016. That would have created a Wild Card matchup against the second-seeded Atlanta Falcons, who actually had a bye in the six-team field. The Falcons followed up that week of rest with wins over Seattle and Green Bay and even had a 28-3 second-half lead over New England in Super Bowl LI before the Patriots' memorable comeback.