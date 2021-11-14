Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

What's Next: Bucs at Home on Monday Night in Week 11

The Bucs will get the prime-time spotlight again in Week 11 as they try to snap a two-game losing streak, taking on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football on Nov. 22

Nov 14, 2021 at 05:28 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost two games in a row for the first time since last November, and they'll have an extra day to think about it before getting back on the playing field. Tampa Bay's next contest will be on Monday Night Football, at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, against the visiting New York Giants.

This is the second year in a row that the Buccaneers and Giants will meet on Monday night. Last year, the Bucs defeated the Giants, 25-23, in Week Eight, though that game was played at MetLife Stadium. Then-rookie safety Antoine Winfield saved Tampa Bay's victory with a heady pass break-up on a two-point conversion attempt near the end of regulation.

That game was the Buccaneers' third win in a row at the time, but this year they will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak after Sunday's 29-19 loss to Washington at FedExField. That game and a 36-27 loss at New Orleans in Week Eight were sandwiched around the Buccaneers' bye week but featured some of the same problems. The Bucs had hoped to solve their penalty and turnover issues during the off week but both remained issues in Sunday's loss to the Football Team.

They will try to right the ship against a Giants team that is 3-6 but that has won two of its last three and is coming off its bye week. This will be the fifth straight year that the Buccaneers and Giants will square off – a rare streak for teams in separate divisions – and recent history suggests it will be a tight affair. Every game over the last four seasons has been decided by three points or less, and each team has won twice.

The Giants have weathered a number of injuries to stay competitive in 2021, particularly on offense. Ten different players have caught at least 10 passes for New York this season, including electric rookie receiver Kadarius Toney (28 catches for 352 yards). The Giants could get back star running back Saquon Barkley after the bye week; at the moment, Devontae Booker is the team's leading rusher and quarterback Daniel Jones is second. Jones has passed for 2,059 yards in nine games and run for another 258 but he has just eight touchdown passes against five interceptions so far. He has also been sacked 19 times.

The Giants' defense is led by end Leonard Williams, who has 5.5 sacks, the same total as impressive rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Safety Xavier McKinney has also turned in a strong season so far, with four picks and seven passes defensed, and cornerback James Bradberry (three interceptions) continues to give New York one of the NFL's best cover men.

The 6-3 Buccaneers head into Week 11 with their one-game lead over the Saints intact, though the Carolina Panthers have also joined the party at 5-5 after their impressive win over Arizona on Sunday. Tampa Bay's goals for 2021 are still all within their reach, but they would feel a lot better about another dominant stretch run if they can get back to their winning ways next Monday night.

Related Content

news

What's Next: Bucs Head Into Bye with Division Lead

The Bucs saw their NFC South lead shrink with Sunday's loss in New Orleans but are still in a good spot as their bye week arrives and offers injured players a chance to move closer to getting back in the lineup
news

What's Next: 6-1 Bucs Get First Crack at Saints

The Buccaneers will take a four-game winning streak and the top spot in the division standings into New Orleans next Sunday but will have to overcome their former quarterback to put a strong grip on the NFC South
news

What's Next: Bucs Get Mini-Bye Then Visit from Bears

After winning three games in a 12-day span, the Buccaneers will enjoy a long weekend to recharge and recover and then will seek the best start in team history against the Bears and their ferocious defense
news

What's Next: Quick Turnaround as 4-1 Bucs Head to Philly

The Buccaneers ran up 558 yards of offense against Miami in Week Five and took over first place in the NFC South but must now get ready for the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles on a short week that once again ends in prime time
news

What's Next: Bucs Return Home to Face State-Rival Dolphins

The Bucs will have a home game against the Miami Dolphins in Week Five as they seek to take control of the NFC South and beat a second straight foe from the AFC East
news

What's Next: Tom Brady's Patriot Reunion Arrives as Bucs Head to Foxboro

The Buccaneers and Patriots will take the Sunday Night prime-time spotlight in Week Four as long-time New England star Tom Brady makes his return to Gillette Stadium with a chance to break an enormous NFL record
news

What's Next: Bucs Head West for Big NFC Tilt with Rams

Two prime conference contenders will square off in Los Angeles next Sunday as the Buccaneers make their first visit to SoFi stadium to take on a Rams team now led by veteran QB Matthew Stafford
news

What's Next: Bucs Stay Home for Division Opener vs. Falcons

After opening their season with a nail-biting 31-29 win over Dallas in Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game, the Bucs will get a weekend break before preparing for a visit from the division-rival Falcons in Week Two
news

What's Next: Roster Set at 53, Then Bucs Focus on Cowboys

The Buccaneers have a week-and-a-half to get their regular-season roster set and prepare for the Dallas Cowboys before the 2021 NFL season kicks off at Raymond James Stadium on September 9
news

What's Next: Plenty Still at Stake in Bucs-Falcons Rematch

The Falcons won't be able to play spoiler when they come to Tampa in Week 16 but they could keep the Bucs from moving up in the conference standings
Advertising