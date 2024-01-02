NFC Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL Season

It was a tough New Year's Eve afternoon in Tampa, as the Saints spoiled the Bucs hopes to clinch the NFC South 23-13. Host T.J. Rives is back with his analysis and insight from the sidelines on what went wrong. Plus, hear the game highlights and his post game interviews with the likes of WR Chris Godwin, LB Lavonte David and Coach Todd Bowles after this one. It's all on the newest edition of "Nothing But Bucs!"