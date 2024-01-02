Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL Season

Here's how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and other NFC contenders can secure a playoff berth in the final week of the Regular Season

Jan 02, 2024 at 09:44 AM

CLINCHED:

  • San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage
  • Detroit Lions (11-5) – NFC North division title     
  • Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – playoff berth
  • Los Angeles Rams (9-7) – playoff berth
  • Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – playoff berth

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-8) at Carolina (2-14); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. TB win OR
  2. TB tie + NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. TB tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9) at New Orleans (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. ATL win + TB loss

DALLAS COWBOYS (11-5) at Washington (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. DAL win OR
  2. DAL tie + PHI tie OR
  3. PHI loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-8) vs. Chicago (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. GB win OR
  2. GB tie + SEA loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  3. GB tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
  4. GB tie + SEA tie + TB loss or tie OR
  5. MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
  6. MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + NO loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9) at Detroit (11-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Minnesota clinches playoff berth with:

  1. MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + TB loss OR
  2. MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + NO loss

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) vs. Atlanta (7-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. NO win + TB loss or tie OR
  2. NO tie + TB loss

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
  2. NO tie + SEA loss + GB loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-5) at N.Y. Giants (5-11); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR
  2. PHI tie + DAL loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-8) at Arizona (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SEA win + GB loss or tie OR
  2. SEA tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie OR
  3. SEA tie + GB loss + NO loss or tie

get alerts score prizes -download the app

