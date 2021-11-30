Playoff Push 2021: Bucs Move Within a Game of Top Spot

4. Dallas (7-4), NFC East Leader

The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games but still have a two-game lead in the NFC East, which was won last year by a 7-9 Washington team. The Cowboys have also already beaten the Eagles and Giants, but four of their last six games are against division opponents so Dallas could still be in for a fight for the East crown if one of the other three teams gets hot. Washington, notably, has won three games in a row. The Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders made their path to a one or two seed a lot more difficult, particularly since they lost to the Buccaneers in Week One. The next game for Dallas is in New Orleans, against a sliding Saints team that has lost four games in a row. The Cowboys also get a crack at the Cardinals in Week 17, which could be a critical match in terms of conference seeding.

5. L.A. Rams (7-4), Wild Card #1

The Rams have occupied the fifth seed in the NFC standings for a while but their grip on that spot isn't quite as strong as it used to be. Los Angeles has lost three in a row and looked outmatched against one of the top NFC contenders in Green Bay this past Sunday. A Week 10 loss at San Francisco also is a potential problem given that the 49ers have climbed to within a game of the Rams in the conference standings. Those two teams will meet again in the final weekend of the regular season, a game that may interest the Buccaneers greatly if they are still in first in the NFC South and wondering which Wild Card team will be headed to Tampa. Los Angeles has a good chance to get back on track in Week 13 with the 2-9 Jaguars visiting, but the remainder of the schedule is hazardous. The Rams have a rematch with the Cardinals in Week 14 – Arizona gave Los Angeles its only loss in the season's first eight weeks – and still must play the Vikings, Ravens and 49ers.

6. San Francisco (6-5), Wild Card #2

The 49ers, winners of three straight and four of their last five, jumped all the way from the eighth seed to the second Wild Card spot in Week 12 with their impressive win over a Minnesota team that had been on a roll. San Francisco is now one of just six teams in the NFC with a winning record and will get a crumbling Seahawks team next week, albeit in Seattle. The main concern for the 49ers at the moment is their 5-4 record against NFC teams; Washington, right behind them in the standings is 5-2 in conference games and Minnesota is 4-3 with more opportunities to improve that mark. The second concern for San Francisco is that it has three tough road trips left, to Cincinnati, Tennessee and Los Angeles for that aforementioned season-ender against the Rams. The good news for Niners fans is that their team has been impressive on the road, with a 4-1 record so far.

7. Washington (5-6), Wild Card #3

The Football Team rivals San Francisco for the title of hottest team among the Wild Card teams, having won three in a row after Monday night's escape against Seattle. A team that had lost four straight and had scored an average of 14 points a game in that stretch has come out of its Week Nine bye on a roll and even has an outside shot at challenging the Cowboys for the NFC East title. Whatever happens with Washington, their stretch run is going to give an indication of how strong the East actually is because, after this weekend's game at Las Vegas the Football Team will close with five straight division contests. That includes two games against Dallas, which is a direct opportunity to close the two-game gap in the East standings. The best thing Washington has going for it is that four of its six losses have come against AFC teams, leaving them with a very attractive 5-2 conference record.

**

On the outside…

8-9-10. Minnesota (5-6), Atlanta (5-6), New Orleans (5-6)

Minnesota lost a golden chance to strengthen their playoff hopes with a loss at San Francisco on Sunday, which led directly to those two teams flipping spots in the conference standings. Minnesota's next three opponents – Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago – are all currently scuffling but games against the Rams and Packers follow that run. Atlanta has lost three of its last five but is still in solid position to make a playoff run. The Falcons' 2-5 conference record is a problem, though, as are upcoming games against the Buccaneers, 49ers and Bills. The Saints have lost four straight but may be getting some important starters back from injury soon, including Alvin Kamara and several offensive linemen. They host the Dallas Cowboys this Thursday night. Minnesota has the top spot in this tied segment due to a 4-3 conference record, and Atlanta is next because it beat the Saints in Week Nine.

11-12. Philadelphia (5-7), Carolina (5-7)

These two teams are tied as they were last week but they allowed Atlanta to hop over them in the standings. The Eagles had won three of four to jump into Wild Card contention but suffered a disheartening 13-7 road loss to the Giants on Sunday. The Panthers lost their second in a row, both with Cam Newton under center, and will now be without Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the season. They do get a bye in Week 13 and if nothing else could play spoiler with two games against the Bucs in the last three weeks. Philadelphia has both a head-to-head win over the Panthers and a superior conference record.

What Lies Ahead for Tampa Bay: