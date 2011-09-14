Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Calendar

NFL Calendar

Sep 14, 2011 at 05:01 AM

Sept. 20 - 4 p.m. deadline for any club that designated a franchise player to sign him to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2011 season. That contract may not be extended until after the club's last regular-season game.

Oct. 10-12 - NFL fall owners meetings, Houston.

Jan. 1, 2012 - Regular season ends.

Jan. 7-8 - Wild-card playoffs.

Jan. 14-15 - Divisional playoffs.

Jan. 22 - Conference championships.

Jan. 29 - Pro Bowl, Honolulu.

Feb. 5 - Super Bowl, Indianapolis.

Feb. 2228 - NFL combine, Indianapolis.

