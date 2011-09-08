NFL Capsule: Bengals at Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 08, 2011 at 10:40 AM

CINCINNATI (4-12) at CLEVELAND (5-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE - Browns by 3

2010 RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cincinnati 7-8-1; Cleveland 5-10-1

SERIES RECORD - Bengals lead 39-36

LAST MEETING - Bengals beat Browns 19-17, Dec. 19, 2010

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (27), PASS (13).

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (19), PASS (14).

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (20), PASS (29).

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (27), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Subplots and story lines galore in latest installment of ``Battle of Ohio.'' ... Browns 1-11 in openers since 1999. ... Bengals 6-13 in road openers. ... With Bengals QB Carson Palmer somewhere in California as standoff with team ownership drags on, rookie QB Andy Dalton will start. Dalton, a second-round draft pick, will have luxury of throwing to fellow rookie WR A.J. Green, a first-round pick and potential superstar Bengals counting on to replace Chad Ochocinco. ... Bengals RB Cedric Benson returned after being released from Texas jail, where he served time after being convicted of misdemeanor assault. Benson averaged 113 yards in four games against Browns. ... Bengals rookie G Clint Boling starts on right side in place of Bobbie Williams, suspended four games for violating the NFL's ban on performance-enhancing substances. ... Bengals coach Marvin Lewis begins ninth season, surpassing franchise founder Paul Brown and Sam Wyche as longest tenured coach in team history. ... Pat Shurmur makes debut as Cleveland's coach, Browns' fifth since 1999. Shurmur will unveil West Coast offense he used effectively last season as offensive coordinator in St. Louis, where QB Sam Bradford turned team around. ... QB Colt McCoy begins year as Cleveland's starter, one season after he opened as third-string rookie. ... Browns have issues on offensive line after losing LG Eric Steinbach for season with back injury and RT Tony Pashos slowed by injured foot. ... Browns have nine players 30 or over. Last season, they had 18 thirtysomethings in Week 1. Cleveland's average age has dropped from AFC-high 27.49 to 26.01. ... Browns will wear white jerseys and white pants at home for first time since 1988.

