NFL Combine Report: Buckner, Spence, Bosa

Results from a few of the top pass-rushers at the NFL Scouting Combine - presented by Lazydays RV.

Feb 28, 2016 at 05:50 AM
On Sunday, defensive ends and linebackers took the field at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, marking the third day of workouts. Defensive backs will wrap up this year's action when they take the field on Monday.

For the Buccaneers, the final two days of workouts may be the most important. Nearly all analysts have linked the Bucs to defensive players in the first round, most agreeing that the team could be targeting a defensive end or cornerback.

The three defensive ends most often linked to the Buccaneers, DeForest Buckner, Noah Spence and Joey Bosa, were all on the field on Sunday, with all three participating in the majority of the day's drills. As far as the measurable go, Spence was the top performer of the three; he finished in the top 10 among defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.

Bosa narrowly trailed Spence in most categories. It is important to note that although Buckner's numbers are somewhat far off, he is projected as a 4-3 defensive end while Spence and Bosa could become 3-4 outside linebackers.

Below is a look at Buckner, Spence and Bosa's final results from the Combine:

DeForest Buckner
40—yard dash: 5.05 (T-39th)
Bench press: DNP
Vertical jump: 32 inches (T-20th)
Broad jump: 116 inches (T-13th)

Noah Spence
40—yard dash: 4.8 (8th)
Bench press: 25 (T-20th)
Vertical jump: 35 inches (6th)
Broad jump: 121 inches (T-3rd)

Joey Bosa
40—yard dash: 4.86 (T-14th)
Bench press: 24 (T-25th)
Vertical jump: 32 inches (T-20th)
Broad jump: 120 inches (T-5th)

*(Rank among defensive linemen)

