2020 First Round Draft Order Finalized | Bucs Pick 14th

Super Bowl LIV determined the NFL's newest champion – the Kansas City Chiefs, for the first time in 50 years – and put a bow on the 2019 season. It also finalized the picking order in the 2020 NFL Draft, which now becomes the major NFL focal point with the Super Bowl in the books.
As the champions, the Chiefs will pick 32nd and last, with the runner-up San Francisco 49ers selecting 31st. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still pick 14th, as has been known since the end of the 2019 season. The Buccaneers know the exact spot of each of their first three selections in the 2020 draft; their picks in Rounds 4-6 will be finalized after the announcement of compensatory picks later this month.
Tampa Bay was one of six teams that finished the 2019 season with a 7-9 record, along with Atlanta, Denver, Indianapolis, Oakland and the New York Jets. Those six teams will pick 11th through 16th in the first round, with the order in that tied group determined by 2019 strength of schedule. The Bucs' opponents had a combined winning percentage of .500, which was the fourth-lowest of the teams in that tied segment, and thus they will pick 14th in the first round.
In subsequent rounds, those six teams will rotate up one spot, with the team picking 11th dropping back to 16th. That means the Buccaneers will have the 13th pick in Round Two and the 12th pick in Round Three. Those are picks number 45 and 76 overall. Tampa Bay will pick 11th in Round Four, 16th in Round Five and 15th in Round Six, but the exact number of those selections will change when compensatory picks are added between rounds, beginning after Round Three. The Bucs do not have a pick in Round Seven as it was part of their trade of DeSean Jackson to Philadelphia last March.
The Cincinnati Bengals own the first pick in the draft, with by Washington, Detroit, the New York Giants and Miami rounding out the top five. At number 14, the Bucs pick right after Indianapolis and right before Denver.
The first 20 spots have been set since the end of the 2019 season, but the last 12 were impacted by playoff results. The final two pieces fell into place when the Super Bowl ended on Sunday. Here is the full first-round order of the 2020 NFL Draft:
Pick, Team, 2019 Record (SOS)
- Cincinnati Bengals, 2-14 (.553)
- Washington Redskins, 3-13 (.502)
- Detroit Lions, 3-12-1 (.506)
- New York Giants, 4-12 (.473)
- Miami Dolphins, 5-11 (.484)
- Los Angeles Chargers, 5-11 (.514)
- Carolina Panthers, 5-11 (.549)
- Arizona Cardinals, 5-10-1 (.529)
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-10 (.484)
- Cleveland Browns, 6-10 (.533)
- New York Jets, 7-9 (.473)
- Oakland Raiders, 7-9 (.482)
- Indianapolis Colts, 7-9 (.492)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7-9 (.500)
- Denver Broncos, 7-9 (.510)
- Atlanta Falcons, 7-9 (.545)
- Dallas Cowboys, 8-8 (.479)
- Pittsburgh Steelers*, 8-8 (.502)
- Chicago Bears*, 8-8 (.508)
- Los Angeles Rams*, 9-7 (.535)
- Philadelphia Eagles, 9-7 (.455)
- Buffalo Bills, 10-6 (.461)
- New England Patriots, 12-4 (.469)
- New Orleans Saints, 13-3 (.486)
- Minnesota Vikings, 10-6 (.477)
- Houston Texans*, 10-6 (.520)
- Seattle Seahawks, 11-5 (.531)
- Baltimore Ravens, 14-2 (.494)
- Tennessee Titans, 9-7 (.488)
- Green Bay Packers, 13-3 (.453)
- San Francisco 49ers, 13-3 (.504)
- Kansas City Chiefs, 12-4 (.510)
(* Pick has been traded.)
Barring a trade, the Buccaneers will exercise the 14th-overall pick in the draft for just the second time in team history. Tampa Bay traded up from the 21st spot in the 2000 draft to select Florida offensive tackle Kenyatta Walker at number 14 in the 2001 draft. This is the first time in 45 years the Buccaneers have headed into a draft with the 14th overall pick.