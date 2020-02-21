NFL Votes to Accept Negotiated Terms on New CBA, Awaits NFLPA Vote

On Thursday, NFL owners announced their approval of negotiated terms for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association. The current CBA, voted into place in 2011, is set to enter its final season in 2020. The proposal now awaits the vote of the NFLPA.

This was the statement released by the NFL:

"Following more than ten months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL Players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide for players – past, present, and future – both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL's second century is even better and more exciting for the fans.

"The membership voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the principal elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.