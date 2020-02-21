Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Votes to Accept Negotiated Terms on New CBA, Awaits NFLPA Vote

NFL owners have voted to approve the negotiated terms of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which now awaits a vote by the NFLPA

Feb 21, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

On Thursday, NFL owners announced their approval of negotiated terms for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association. The current CBA, voted into place in 2011, is set to enter its final season in 2020. The proposal now awaits the vote of the NFLPA.

This was the statement released by the NFL:

"Following more than ten months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL Players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide for players – past, present, and future – both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL's second century is even better and more exciting for the fans.

"The membership voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the principal elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.

"Since the clubs and players need to have a system in place and know the rules that they will operate under by next week, the membership also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms. Out of respect for the process and our partners at the NFLPA, we will have no further comment at this time."

