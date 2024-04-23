NFL Schedule Release 2024: Upcoming Announcement 

The NFL has not officially announced a date for the 2024 Schedule Release, but the reveal will take place in May. The 2023 schedule was released on Thursday, May 11 and like last year, the extravaganza will be broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN2. Excitement builds for Bucs' fans, who will soon learn when and where Tampa Bay will play on the 2024 docket. On announcement day, which has turned into an unofficial celebrated football holiday, Bucs' fanatics will mark their calendars to view the action. Single game tickets will go on sale once the schedule has been released.