Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Schedule Release 2024: Upcoming Announcement 

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released in May. Here is everything you need to know

Apr 23, 2024 at 07:51 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL has not officially announced a date for the 2024 Schedule Release, but the reveal will take place in May. The 2023 schedule was released on Thursday, May 11 and like last year, the extravaganza will be broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN2. Excitement builds for Bucs' fans, who will soon learn when and where Tampa Bay will play on the 2024 docket. On announcement day, which has turned into an unofficial celebrated football holiday, Bucs' fanatics will mark their calendars to view the action. Single game tickets will go on sale once the schedule has been released.

Here is a complete look at the Bucs' home and away opponents in 2024:

Home

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Washington Commanders

Away

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Detroit Lions
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Giants

That concludes a schedule that includes the usual six intradivision games in the NFC South, plus matchups with the four teams in the NFC East and the four teams in the AFC West. The Bucs will play six games against teams that earned a spot in the 2023 postseason field: Baltimore, Philadelphia and San Francisco at home, Dallas, Detroit and Kansas City on the road.

