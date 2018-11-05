O.J. Howard Heads the Class at Finding the End Zone

The man distributing all those touchdown passes to Howard and Humphries on Sunday was quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, making his first start since Week Four. Fitzpatrick also opened the first three games of the season while Jameis Winston was serving a suspension, and in the first two he won a pair of NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards while tossing four touchdowns each in wins over New Orleans and Philadelphia. That means Fitzpatrick now has three four-TD games this year, which is the most by any quarterback in a single season in franchise history. In fact, Fitzpatrick is now just one off the Buccaneers' all-time record for four-touchdown games.