O.J. Howard Will Get Chance to Earn Tom Brady's Trust

Howard isn't quite as big as Gronkowski but he's plenty big (6-6, 251) and faster than most people that size. He's a gifted athlete who has at times in his first three seasons shown the ability to make big plays down the seams and on contested balls. Tom Brady has seen it all over 20 years in the NFL, but perhaps his eyes will light up a little bit, too, when he first gets to see Howard running routes on the practice field.

That could be a while, of course. The restrictions necessitated by the Coronavirus pandemic mean there's no clear idea of when NFL teams will be able to practice. Assuming that such restrictions are eventually eased, Brady and his new pass-catchers, including Howard, will have a lot of catching up to do. That will be Howard's opportunity to start forging a connection with his new quarterback, who clearly likes throwing to tight ends.

"Whether it's on the practice field or on a college stadium, wherever they go, all the guys usually get together anyway," said Arians. "It's going to be more of an importance when everything is cleared, and they can travel to get together before we start. I think Tom wants to get a handle on the offense and get his family settled and then reach out and see if guys can meet somewhere, start throwing and get to know each other a little bit better and building that rapport."