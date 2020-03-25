Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O.J. Howard Will Get Chance to Earn Tom Brady's Trust

Bruce Arians says that fourth-year TE O.J. Howard's 'eyes should light up' over the arrival of QB Tom Brady, who could help unlock the fourth-year player's significant potential

Mar 25, 2020 at 06:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

191221_TR_Bucs_Texans_196
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last season, in Tom Brady's last season as a New England Patriot, he only completed 37 passes to tight ends, with no one in that group catching more than 17 balls. That was a big shift from recent years, in which the New England offense made massive use of its tight ends, routinely getting more than 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns from that position.

Of course, much of that had to do with the massive and massively-talented Rob Gronkowski, who spent the 2010s being one of the NFL's scariest matchup issues. There aren't many players like Gronkowski, but Brady might be able to help another talented tight end on his new team develop into a top producer.

Brady's signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Friday has already drawn some excited responses from the players like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans who will now be catching his passes. According to Head Coach Bruce Arians, fourth-year tight end O.J. Howard should be feeling good, too.

"I think anytime you have a quarterback come in that has thrown a bunch of touchdowns to tight ends your eyes light up," said Arians. "[Howard's] eyes should light up. It's still going out on the practice field and earning that trust. I think that will be his number-one focus. You have a quarterback that likes to throw to tight ends, go earn it and get balls thrown to you."

Howard isn't quite as big as Gronkowski but he's plenty big (6-6, 251) and faster than most people that size. He's a gifted athlete who has at times in his first three seasons shown the ability to make big plays down the seams and on contested balls. Tom Brady has seen it all over 20 years in the NFL, but perhaps his eyes will light up a little bit, too, when he first gets to see Howard running routes on the practice field.

That could be a while, of course. The restrictions necessitated by the Coronavirus pandemic mean there's no clear idea of when NFL teams will be able to practice. Assuming that such restrictions are eventually eased, Brady and his new pass-catchers, including Howard, will have a lot of catching up to do. That will be Howard's opportunity to start forging a connection with his new quarterback, who clearly likes throwing to tight ends.

"Whether it's on the practice field or on a college stadium, wherever they go, all the guys usually get together anyway," said Arians. "It's going to be more of an importance when everything is cleared, and they can travel to get together before we start. I think Tom wants to get a handle on the offense and get his family settled and then reach out and see if guys can meet somewhere, start throwing and get to know each other a little bit better and building that rapport."

The Buccaneers drafted Howard with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 draft after he surprisingly fell just out of the top half of the first round. It was the highest pick the team has ever used on a tight end. Howard showed considerable promise in his first two seasons, particularly with his 16.6 yards per catch and 11 touchdowns in 24 games, but a pair of fluky ankle injuries cut into both seasons. He was drawing Pro Bowl chatter in 2018 before the second injury cut off his season just after the midway point.

Arians arrived last year and though his offenses in Arizona had rarely produced big numbers from the tight end position he also never had a player with Howard's skill set during that time. There were high hopes for a breakout season for Howard, but instead his yards per catch, yards per game and yards per target all dropped significantly. After a late-season surge he finished with 34 catches for 459 yards and one touchdown.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, while addressing persistent trade rumors around Howard, General Manager Jason Licht said that the Buccaneers had a plan for Howard in their offense in 2020. This was before the signing of Tom Brady. For Howard, call that good news followed by more good news. The former first-round pick could finally have his breakout season catching passes from the G.O.A.T. in 2020, though as his head coach says, he'll have to earn it.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Goals: 2022 Buccaneers, Numbers 1-9

From second-year WR Jaelon Darden and his battle for the return job to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's expected promotion to a starting spot, we start our 'Camp Goals' rundown with the players in jersey numbers 1-9

news

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Hits the Ground Running in Year Two

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick a year ago, is likely in line for a more prominent job in 2022 and could provide more production out of a more focused role

news

Joel Glazer: Bucs Thrilled to Be First in Germany

The Bucs made NFL history by winning the Super Bowl in their own home stadium, and now they are excited to be blazing trails again in the sport's international expansion

news

What to Watch For at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The onfield workouts at the Scouting Combine begin on Thursday (and will be televised by NFL Network), and viewers should pay attention to 40-times, small-school prospects and the quarterback shakeout

news

Offensive Line Will Remain a Priority for Bucs

With Ali Marpet riding off into retirement and free agency possibly calling for Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa, the Bucs have some work to do up front but will continue emphasizing strength up front

news

Bucs 'Really, Really' Want to Keep Chris Godwin

After playing the 2021 season on the franchise tag, WR Chris Godwin is on track for free agency again but the Buccaneers are making no secret about how much they want to keep him around

news

Bucco Bruce and Bucs Throwback Uniforms Returning in 2023

Beginning in the 2023 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back Bucco Bruce and their original orange and white uniforms for Throwback Games, as they did to much fan approval from 2009-2012.

news

Bucs Designated to Play in Munich in 2022

As part of the NFL's expanding International Series in 2022, the Buccaneers will be the designated team for the first NFL game ever played in Germany, with opponent and date to be announced later in the spring

news

Bruce Arians: Retaining Free Agents Again Offseason Priority

The Bucs are once again facing a long list of pending unrestricted free agents but will work hard to keep as much of their playoff-caliber core intact

news

Tom Brady: Different Formulas for Success

The Buccaneers' offense is reshaping itself again with some fresh injuries and the departure of Antonio Brown to deal with, but Tom Brady says great teams find new ways to get the job done

news

Shaquil Barrett Likely Out Until Playoffs

The Bucs are still in wait-and-see mode on the potential return of such players as Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette, but Head Coach Bruce Arians does not expect Shaq Barrett back before the regular season ends

news

Chris Godwin Out for the Season, Other Bucs Still Being Evaluated

WR Chris Godwin will not return this season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss, while the prognoses for such injured Bucs as Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are still being determined

Advertising