Offseason Workout Dates for All 32 NFL Teams

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2016 is below.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

Head coaches hired after the end of the 2015 season are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 28-30), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, six clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2016 may begin on May 9. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of the post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

For specific information and detailed offseason program rules, please see Articles 21 and 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (beginning on page 131), available on nflcommunications.com.

The NFL Offseason Workout Program calendar (dates are tentative and subject to change):

ARIZONA

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

ATLANTA

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

BALTIMORE

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

BUFFALO

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CAROLINA

First Day: April 25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CHICAGO

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CINCINNATI

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CLEVELAND

First Day: April 4

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-22

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

DALLAS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

DENVER

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 13-16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

DETROIT

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

GREEN BAY

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

HOUSTON

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

JACKSONVILLE

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

KANSAS CITY

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

LOS ANGELES

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 31, June 1, June 3, June 7-8, June 10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

MIAMI

First Day: April 11

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

MINNESOTA

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

NEW ENGLAND

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-2, June 13-14, June 16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

NEW ORLEANS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

NEW YORK GIANTS

First Day: April 11

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 6-7, June 9-10

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

NEW YORK JETS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

OAKLAND

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

PHILADELPHIA

First Day: April 4

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

PITTSBURGH

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

SAN DIEGO

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

SAN FRANCISCO

First Day: April 4

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

SEATTLE

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

TAMPA BAY

First Day: April 11

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

TENNESSEE

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

WASHINGTON

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9