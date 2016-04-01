Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offseason Workout Dates for All 32 NFL Teams

The Buccaneers will return to the practice field on April 11th.

Apr 01, 2016 at 07:14 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com
1215-flag.jpg

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players.  The calendar for 2016 is below.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

Head coaches hired after the end of the 2015 season are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp.  Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 28-30), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, six clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2016 may begin on May 9. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of the post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

For specific information and detailed offseason program rules, please see Articles 21 and 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (beginning on page 131), available on nflcommunications.com.

The NFL Offseason Workout Program calendar (dates are tentative and subject to change):

ARIZONA
First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

ATLANTA
First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

BALTIMORE

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

BUFFALO

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CAROLINA

First Day: April 25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CHICAGO

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CINCINNATI

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CLEVELAND

First Day: April 4

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-22

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

DALLAS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

DENVER

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 13-16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

DETROIT

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

GREEN BAY   

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

HOUSTON

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

JACKSONVILLE

First Day: April 18                   

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

KANSAS CITY

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

LOS ANGELES

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 31, June 1, June 3, June 7-8, June 10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

MIAMI

First Day: April 11

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

MINNESOTA

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

NEW ENGLAND

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-2, June 13-14, June 16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

NEW ORLEANS

First Day: April 18                               

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

NEW YORK GIANTS

First Day: April 11

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 6-7, June 9-10

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

NEW YORK JETS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

OAKLAND

First Day: April 18       

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

PHILADELPHIA

First Day: April 4

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

PITTSBURGH

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

SAN DIEGO

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

SAN FRANCISCO

First Day: April 4                     

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

SEATTLE

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

TAMPA BAY   

First Day: April 11

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

TENNESSEE

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

WASHINGTON

First Day: April 18                               

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action
news

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16
news

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt
news

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Week 16

The Buccaneers will take on the Jaguars on Christmas Eve as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch

10 Years, 1,000 Yards: Mike Evans Sets the Bar Again | In the Current

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a playoff push, the team can count on contributors like Mike Evans in the race for the NFC South. It just so happens that the WR rewrites history in the process.

Calijah Kancey Mic'd Up vs. the Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 15 victory against the Green Bay Packers. Watch as the rookie shuts down the run and motivates his team during an impactful win in Green Bay.

Todd Bowles on Playing 'Meaningful' Football in December | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 16 practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Rakim Jarrett's status and his wishes for Christmas.

A Career Year? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's best season, Rachaad White's continuing production, fantasy football, roster health and more

Baker Mayfield Sets Record in Lambeau, Bucs Playing Complementary Football | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into QB Baker Mayfield's impressive game vs. Packers, potential matchups vs. Jaguars and keys to victory against Jacksonville.

Week 16 Expert Picks: Jaguars vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Chris Godwin on How Baker Mayfield Changed the Identity of the Bucs' Offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his Week 15 play and how quarterback Baker Mayfield changed the identity of the Bucs' offense.

In Case You Missed It: December 22, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 16 of the 2023 regular season

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Jaguars vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Jaguars vs. Bucs.

Mary Dozier | Goal Getters

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spotlights Mary Dozier as AdventHealth Goal Getters.

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 21: Chris Godwin Downgraded to Non-Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Dave Canales on His Desire to Win, 'I Want to Make Coach Bowles Proud' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 16 practice. OC Canales discussed RB Rachaad White's evolution in the offense, the importance of staying the course and what his relationship with HC Todd Bowles means to him.

Bucs Make a Statement in Green Bay | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Week 15 matchup. The Bucs put the league on notice after a dominating 34-20 win late in the season.

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay
Advertising