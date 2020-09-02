Overall Takeaways from 2020 Bucs Training Camp

Brady has brought an increased intensity and sense of accountability to practice. We heard players talking about it all camp; the way he works, how detail-oriented he is, how much knowledge of the game he holds and so on and so forth. And if it wasn't plain as day from nearly every single player saying the same thing, it was plain to see on the practice field, too.

Granted with the absence of preseason games there were a lot more periods of live tackling during this training camp, but the hits seemed harder, the celebrations louder and the encouragements and positivity ever-present. The offense and the defense worked as separate teams, each trying to outdo the other in order to get better as a whole.

You're going to see a lot of tight ends this season. And why wouldn't you? With the addition of Rob Gronkowski to an-already solid group of tight ends, the unit has become arguably the best in the league. With that kind of personnel available, you have almost no choice but to utilize it. Head Coach Bruce Arians has gone so far to say that 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) is the Bucs' base offense. What's more: it has been.

"It's been our base offense, probably, for 15 years," said Arians last week. "It's where we always start. As we progress, whether we use two or three [tight ends], we have quality people there. We also have really quality receivers, so it's all about finding the right mismatches."

And mismatches they create. In fact, putting multiple tight ends on the field could work out really well for the entire offense. If you were to pick out offensive players that had the best camps, you'd be hard-pressed not to mention both O.J. Howard and Cam Brate. Both have earned the trust of their new quarterback and have picked things up from their three-time Super Bowl winning teammate, Gronkowski. Brady to Howard for big gains has been a regular fixture this camp. As have quick passes in traffic to Brate and perfectly placed endzone scores.