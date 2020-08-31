Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why 12 Personnel Could Be So 'Advantageous' for the Bucs 

Tight end Cameron Brate gave an in-depth look at the advantages of 12 personnel sets and just how well Tampa Bay is set up to excel using it as a base formation in 2020.

Aug 31, 2020 at 10:32 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

200819_KZ_Practice_0034
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12 Personnel [noun]: an offensive formation consisting of one running back (1), two tight ends (2) and two receivers (2) that make up the five skill positions on the field.

It's not as prevalent as perhaps 11 currently is, or 21 used to be, but according to Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians – it is now Tampa Bay's base offense. And actually has been.

"It's been our base offense, probably, for 15 years," said Arians. "It's where we always start. As we progress, whether we use two or three [tight ends], we have quality people there. We also have really quality receivers, so it's all about finding the right mismatches."

To look at why this is, especially now, is to look at the personnel available. Already a solid position group for the past few years, the tight end group that starred guys like O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate got an extra boost with the signing of Rob Gronkowski.

He just had to come out of retirement first.

Gronkowski's impact is two-fold. First, he's one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game, which translates to the obvious benefit. He may have gone into retirement practically hobbling after years in a near-constant state of injury – but he went out on top. And now, he's healthy.

But another thing Gronk's arrival does is give the Bucs a true dual-threat player. Gronkowski is more than his flashy yardage totals and gaudy touchdowns stats. He's an asset in the run-game because of his blocking ability.

See, what makes tight ends so special as a whole is their varied skill set. Because you don't know whether they're acting as a receiver or a run-blocker, you as an opposing defense have to guess how to play them. Brate explained it well this week.

Essentially, a defense has to decide whether to stay in its base package or convert into a variation of its sub-package like nickel or dime. Base usually means there's a linebacker on the tight end, giving the defender a better shot at getting past the tight end in the run game because he's a bigger body. But a bigger body is often slower. So, what if the tight end splits out into a route? Then you've got a linebacker in coverage and unless he's Lavonte David (more with him later), the tight end is winning that matchup practically every time.

"That's a tight end's dream right there," laughed Brate.

Ok, so what if you see the tight end aligned out wide? You think he's a receiver, right? So, you shift into a subpackage that puts a defensive back on him, likely nickel (five DBs on the field) or dime (six). The defensive back may be fast, but his size is likely not up to par with a 6'5-6'6 tight end. Ipso Facto, you're either risking the tight end being able to wrestle the ball away or catch it above the defender – or – even if it is a run play, you have a larger tight end blocking a smaller DB.

"It's challenging because it creates mismatches," said David, speaking from the inside linebacker point of view. "Some people say linebackers are not athletic enough to cover tight ends and then DBs are too small to cover tight ends, but it just creates mismatch issues."

A.k.a. a lot of stress on the defense.

"Being able to be consistent in both the run and pass out of 12 personnel is advantageous really because of that one spot and putting pressure on a defense that way," said Brate.

What better player then to put out there than Gronk? Coupled with Brate… coupled with oh yeah, O.J. Howard.

Not to mention what this does for the receivers.

That's the thing. With 12 personnel, while you're taking another receiver off the field compared to an 11 personnel set that throws three wideouts into the mix, the mismatches tight ends cause create major opportunities for your two receivers on the field. In the Bucs' case, they have arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the league with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

So back to those scenarios, this time looking at the receivers. Say the defense stays in its base package, meaning you've likely got two corners and two safeties at your disposal in the secondary. If they're in the traditional strong and free roles, the strong safety is more of a box safety there to help defend the run and a tight end when facing a 12 personnel set. Therefore, you're likely to get a lot of single-high looks in the safety department, leaving a looming decision in the hands of that one solitary player deep in the middle of the field. They can't help both corners at once, right?

Now make him figure out which guy he's going to leave on an island: the defender covering Evans or the one covering Godwin? In my best bad guy from Taken voice: good luck.

"Having those guys on the outside, it really does open stuff up over the middle," said Brate. "It's been a blessing to be able to play with Mike for so many years because if you don't put a safety over top of Mike, he's going to kill almost every corner. Mike is special in that regard and the more playmakers you have on offense, the better it's going to be, the more matchup problems you're going to create. I know the coaches are going to get creative with it and I'm excited with how everything's progressing."

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Kahzin Daniels #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Kahzin Daniels #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Helmet before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Helmet before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91, Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91, Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The baseline for the current offense and tight end utilization is probably more than you think, too. Yes, Brate was used sparingly last season as he continued to recover from hip surgery he had in the spring of 2019 and Howard didn't have the scoring production he was used to seeing. However, Howard still played 69% of the team's offensive snaps – and that was with missing four games. The Bucs were in a multiple tight end set last year 27% of the time. Heck, Arians even said he 'loves' 13 personnel.

"We have a package if you don't know how to stop it, it can hurt you."

Now, with an arsenal that includes Gronkowski in what has become perhaps Tampa Bay's strongest unit, the possibilities are endless …and advantageous.

Related Content

Bucs Anonymous: Surprise First Reveal
news

Bucs Anonymous: Surprise First Reveal

We're revealing our first player a week early. See if you guessed who it was from the beginning.
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 07, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 5 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Mike Evans Focusing on the Little Things

The Bucs' number one receiver is coming off a Pro Bowl year, but he's still focused on bettering himself and his unit going into the 2020 season.
Bucs Anonymous: The Introduction
news

Bucs Anonymous: The Introduction

We're continuing the series that's a little more interactive than most. Each week, we'll be giving you clues about three mystery players – see if you can guess before the series concludes.
Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'
news

Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'

The 20-year NFL veteran is getting adjusted to a new team for the first time since 2000 and he wants to do what he's always done: be the best he can possibly be.
LeSean McCoy 'Not Finished Yet' & Ready to Be Part of Something Special in Tampa
news

LeSean McCoy 'Not Finished Yet' & Ready to Be Part of Something Special in Tampa

The Buccaneers ended up being the perfect place for the veteran running back to both make an impact himself and help develop younger players in the quest for his second consecutive Super Bowl championship.
Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp
news

Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp

To break up the monotony of going against your own teammates during training camp, some friendly bantering usually ensues. In the final installment of the series, we predict which side of the ball will have the better preseason and take away bragging rights heading into the regular season.
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 03, 2019 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 40-34. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Camp Countdown: Biggest Leap in 2020

Which player on the Bucs' 2020 roster is going to go from good to great or from obscurity to stardom this season? That's the latest debate in our ongoing list of burning camp questions.
Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings
news

Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings

Tampa Bay's first-round pick and other first-year players will face unprecedented challenges as they try to acclimate to the league amid a very unconventional preseason.
Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady
news

Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady

The Buccaneers defense recorded the most passes defensed of any team last year. This season, the focus is now on turning those broken up passes into turnovers, which got us thinking… who will be the first to intercept new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during camp?
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Camp Countdown: Arranging the Offensive Backfield

The Bucs currently have six candidates for their running back stable, and those six will soon begin competing for roster spots and their shares of the handoffs and targets.
Four More Bucs Revealed in NFL Top 100 Special
news

Four More Bucs Revealed in NFL Top 100 Special

A total of five Buccaneers made the 2020 list with four of the five coming on Tuesday night and in the top 40 players.

Advertising