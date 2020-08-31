Why 12 Personnel Could Be So 'Advantageous' for the Bucs 

Ok, so what if you see the tight end aligned out wide? You think he's a receiver, right? So, you shift into a subpackage that puts a defensive back on him, likely nickel (five DBs on the field) or dime (six). The defensive back may be fast, but his size is likely not up to par with a 6'5-6'6 tight end. Ipso Facto, you're either risking the tight end being able to wrestle the ball away or catch it above the defender – or – even if it is a run play, you have a larger tight end blocking a smaller DB.

"It's challenging because it creates mismatches," said David, speaking from the inside linebacker point of view. "Some people say linebackers are not athletic enough to cover tight ends and then DBs are too small to cover tight ends, but it just creates mismatch issues."

A.k.a. a lot of stress on the defense.

"Being able to be consistent in both the run and pass out of 12 personnel is advantageous really because of that one spot and putting pressure on a defense that way," said Brate.

What better player then to put out there than Gronk? Coupled with Brate… coupled with oh yeah, O.J. Howard.

Not to mention what this does for the receivers.

That's the thing. With 12 personnel, while you're taking another receiver off the field compared to an 11 personnel set that throws three wideouts into the mix, the mismatches tight ends cause create major opportunities for your two receivers on the field. In the Bucs' case, they have arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the league with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

So back to those scenarios, this time looking at the receivers. Say the defense stays in its base package, meaning you've likely got two corners and two safeties at your disposal in the secondary. If they're in the traditional strong and free roles, the strong safety is more of a box safety there to help defend the run and a tight end when facing a 12 personnel set. Therefore, you're likely to get a lot of single-high looks in the safety department, leaving a looming decision in the hands of that one solitary player deep in the middle of the field. They can't help both corners at once, right?

Now make him figure out which guy he's going to leave on an island: the defender covering Evans or the one covering Godwin? In my best bad guy from Taken voice: good luck.