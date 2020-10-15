2020 Game Preview: Packers-Buccaneers, Week 6

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

· Wide receiver Mike Evans extended his team record for consecutive games played with at least one touchdown reception to six with a two-yard catch in the end zone in Chicago last Thursday evening. Evans is the only player in the NFL with an active streak of six straight games with a touchdown catch; if he gets one against Green Bay for a seventh game in a row it will be the longest such streak in the NFL since Atlanta's Julio Jones had seven in a row from Dec. 9, 2018 to Sept. 22, 2019.

· Evans also tied Chris Godwin (2019) for the most touchdown catches through the first five games of a season by the Buccaneers, with six. That's also the team record for most touchdown receptions through the first six games of a season, so one more for Evans against the Packers would set that record, too.

· Tight end Cameron Brate has 28 career touchdown catches, including one this year. That's tied for the fourth most in franchise history; one more would break that tie and put him just two behind wide receiver Kevin House for third place.

· OLB Jason Pierre-Paul has 24.0 sacks since joining the Buccaneers. He needs two more to catch Greg Spires and crack the Buccaneers' all-time top 10 in this category.

· Tampa Bay's defense has held three straight opponents below 50 rushing yards after giving up just 35 in Chicago in Week Five. That's already the longest streak by any NFL team since 2013. If the Buccaneers can limit the Packers to fewer than 50 rushing yards on Sunday and run their streak to four games, that would match the longest such streak in the league since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. It has been done five times, by the following teams: the 1970 Lions, the 1993 Steelers, the 2005 Patriots, the 2006 Vikings and the 2013 Lions.

· Tom Brady recorded his 93rd career 300-yard passing game in Week Four against the Chargers, which put him in a tie with Peyton Manning for second place in NFL history. Brady would stand alone in second, behind only Drew Brees with another 300-yard outing on Sunday

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

· Head Coach Bruce Arians on trying to stop Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers: "He's playing at a really high level. One thing [is] you have to get after him, that's for sure. You can't play scared. Knowing that the ball is going up – back-shoulder throws, he's the best there is. You've got to cover your guys, you've got to do a great job. I think more so [it is] the improvisational plays when he gets out of there. That's really when he's at his best."

· Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on moving on from what the team considered a disappointing loss in Chicago: "It was a disappointing loss. I feel like everybody in the locker room knew we should've won that game and we didn't play to our full expectation. That's just what it is. I'm speaking for myself right now – I don't dwell on the games that have been played that we lost, or on the games that have been played that we win. I try to play each game individually and game-by-game. That's just basically what I do. I don't look at the loss and criticize myself. I do within that Monday, but then it's all over and done and I move on to the next."

· Inside linebacker Devin White on Rakeem Nunez-Roches stepping into the nose tackle role in place of the injured Vita Vea: "He brings the same type of playing style. Obviously, he's not Vita and Vita's not him, [but] I just feel like we won't have a lack of production from the nose spot with him being in there. That is just [a credit to] the type of guys we've got all around the board. I'm very comfortable with him being there and I know Lavonte [David] is very comfortable playing behind him because he comes in the games to spell Vita a lot. We're just going to keep this thing rolling. Hopefully people run the ball against us – well, at least try to run the ball against us – because me and Lavonte need to make some plays."

· Running back Ronald Jones on having back-to-back 100-yard rushing games: "It was very satisfying. Obviously, you need to get the victories and the touchdowns to score and win the game, but it was good. Again, the offensive line is doing the dirty work for me and making my job look easy. We look forward to doing it [again] and getting some wins on the table."