Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: 15 Players Listed for Bucs

You're going to see a really long list below. There's no way around it: the Buccaneers are banged up as they head into their last regular season contest. At least it's at home against a familiar opponent?

Of the 15 players that appear on Wednesday's injury report for Tampa Bay, seven players sat out of the team's weekly walk-through practice. The Bucs have been sticking to Wednesday walk-throughs for the last few weeks in anticipation of the 17th game as well as the postseason. The position group hit the hardest is probably the wide receiver or running back group. The good news is that Ke'Shawn Vaughn practiced in a full capacity, though he's dealing with bruised ribs. Wide receiver Mike Evans practiced in a limited capacity, or would have had the practice been full speed, as he attempts to get 54 more yards against the Panthers to eclipse 1,000 yards for the eighth straight season to begin his NFL career, which would be an NFL record.