Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: 15 Players Listed for Bucs

The Buccaneers listed a season-high 15 players on their first practice report of Week 18. 

Jan 05, 2022 at 03:27 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

You're going to see a really long list below. There's no way around it: the Buccaneers are banged up as they head into their last regular season contest. At least it's at home against a familiar opponent?

Of the 15 players that appear on Wednesday's injury report for Tampa Bay, seven players sat out of the team's weekly walk-through practice. The Bucs have been sticking to Wednesday walk-throughs for the last few weeks in anticipation of the 17th game as well as the postseason. The position group hit the hardest is probably the wide receiver or running back group. The good news is that Ke'Shawn Vaughn practiced in a full capacity, though he's dealing with bruised ribs. Wide receiver Mike Evans practiced in a limited capacity, or would have had the practice been full speed, as he attempts to get 54 more yards against the Panthers to eclipse 1,000 yards for the eighth straight season to begin his NFL career, which would be an NFL record.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Antonio Brown (not injury related – personal) – Did Not Participate

WR Jaelon Darden (illness) – Limited Participation

S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Limited Participation

C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Did Not Participate

S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation

ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation

WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

Panthers

WR Robby Anderson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

S Sean Chandler (groin) – Did Not Participate

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) – Did Not Participate

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness) – Did Not Participate

CB C.J. Henderson (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Shi Smith (illness) – Did Not Participate

