Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: 15 Players Listed for Bucs

You're going to see a really long list below. There's no way around it: the Buccaneers are banged up as they head into their last regular season contest. At least it's at home against a familiar opponent?
Of the 15 players that appear on Wednesday's injury report for Tampa Bay, seven players sat out of the team's weekly walk-through practice. The Bucs have been sticking to Wednesday walk-throughs for the last few weeks in anticipation of the 17th game as well as the postseason. The position group hit the hardest is probably the wide receiver or running back group. The good news is that Ke'Shawn Vaughn practiced in a full capacity, though he's dealing with bruised ribs. Wide receiver Mike Evans practiced in a limited capacity, or would have had the practice been full speed, as he attempts to get 54 more yards against the Panthers to eclipse 1,000 yards for the eighth straight season to begin his NFL career, which would be an NFL record.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate
WR Antonio Brown (not injury related – personal) – Did Not Participate
WR Jaelon Darden (illness) – Limited Participation
S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Limited Participation
C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (illness) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation
CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Did Not Participate
S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation
ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation
WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
Panthers
WR Robby Anderson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
S Sean Chandler (groin) – Did Not Participate
CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) – Did Not Participate
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness) – Did Not Participate
CB C.J. Henderson (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Shi Smith (illness) – Did Not Participate