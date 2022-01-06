Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Mike Evans Upgraded

The Buccaneers held their second-straight walk-through on Thursday in an effort to give some (a lot of) ailing players much-needed rest. But even with the practice estimations below, they got some good news regarding offensive players.
Wide receivers Mike Evans and Jaelon Darden, along with center Ryan Jensen, were all upgraded in their statuses from Wednesday with both Evans and Darden participating fully.
The Panthers moved three players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore. They also added defensive tackle Derrick Brown to their injury report on Thursday. Brown practiced in a limited capacity.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate
WR Jaelon Darden (illness) – Full Participation
S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation
C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Limited Participation
RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (illness) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation
CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Did Not Participate
S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation
ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation
WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
Panthers
WR Robby Anderson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
DT Derrick Brown (elbow) – Limited Participation
S Sean Chandler (groin) – Did Not Participate
CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) – Reserve/COVID
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness) – Reserve/COVID
CB C.J. Henderson (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Shi Smith (illness) – Reserve/COVID