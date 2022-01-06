Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Mike Evans Upgraded

The Buccaneers got some good news on offense in the team’s second walk-through practice of the week. 

Jan 06, 2022 at 03:38 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Mike Evans Injury Report

The Buccaneers held their second-straight walk-through on Thursday in an effort to give some (a lot of) ailing players much-needed rest. But even with the practice estimations below, they got some good news regarding offensive players.

Wide receivers Mike Evans and Jaelon Darden, along with center Ryan Jensen, were all upgraded in their statuses from Wednesday with both Evans and Darden participating fully.

The Panthers moved three players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore. They also added defensive tackle Derrick Brown to their injury report on Thursday. Brown practiced in a limited capacity.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Jaelon Darden (illness) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation

C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Limited Participation

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Did Not Participate

S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation

ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation

WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

Panthers

WR Robby Anderson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

DT Derrick Brown (elbow) – Limited Participation

S Sean Chandler (groin) – Did Not Participate

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) – Reserve/COVID

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness) – Reserve/COVID

CB C.J. Henderson (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Shi Smith (illness) – Reserve/COVID

