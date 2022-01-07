Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Among Those Ruled Out

The Buccaneers have been bitten by the injury bug hard towards the back end of the 2021 season but as they face a familiar opponent for the regular season finale, they've ruled out five total players. Most notably, outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul will sit out their second-straight game while running back Ronald Jones will also not play. Cornerback Rashard Robinson and wide receiver Justin Watson were also ruled out.

Cornerback Richard Sherman is doubtful while center Ryan Jensen is questionable with a shoulder injury suffered in last Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.

As bad as that all sounds, Head Coach Bruce Arians provided some hope after practice for the Bucs' postseason.

"Hopefully, we'll have almost everybody back defensively next week, so we'll wait and see how that goes," Let's win this week and set a franchise record for a number of wins because it's a big goal, man. 13 wins is huge."

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL

C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Jaelon Darden (illness) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (illness) – Full Participation

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation

Panthers

S Sean Chandler (groin) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

WR Robby Anderson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

DT Derrick Brown (elbow) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE