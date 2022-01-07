Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Among Those Ruled Out

The Buccaneers have been bitten by the injury bug hard towards the back end of the 2021 season but as they face a familiar opponent for the regular season finale, they've ruled out five total players. Most notably, outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul will sit out their second-straight game while running back Ronald Jones will also not play. Cornerback Rashard Robinson and wide receiver Justin Watson were also ruled out.
Cornerback Richard Sherman is doubtful while center Ryan Jensen is questionable with a shoulder injury suffered in last Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.
As bad as that all sounds, Head Coach Bruce Arians provided some hope after practice for the Bucs' postseason.
"Hopefully, we'll have almost everybody back defensively next week, so we'll wait and see how that goes," Let's win this week and set a franchise record for a number of wins because it's a big goal, man. 13 wins is huge."
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT
RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT
CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Did Not Participate – OUT
WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate – OUT
S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL
C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
WR Jaelon Darden (illness) – Full Participation
S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (illness) – Full Participation
P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation
ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation
DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation
Panthers
S Sean Chandler (groin) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL
WR Robby Anderson (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
DT Derrick Brown (elbow) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
CB C.J. Henderson (knee) – Limited Participation