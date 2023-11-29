Panthers-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 13

TOP STORYLINES

Changes at the Top – The Panthers created the biggest headline in the entire NFL on Monday when they parted ways with Head Coach Frank Reich 11 games into his tenure. Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Panthers also dismissed Quarterbacks Coach Josh McCown and Running Backs Coach Duce Staley but did retain both of its coordinators, with Thomas Brown on offense and Ejiro Evero on defense. The departure of Reich will have an immediate impact on Sunday's game in Tampa because it means Browns will regain the offensive play-calling duties. Reich had turned the play-calling over to Brown for three games before taking that responsibility back in Week 11. Though it's harder to quantify, the Panthers could also benefit from the so-called "new coach bounce," like the Raiders appeared to do under Antonio Pierce when they won their first two games after the dismissal of Head Coach Josh McDaniel. Last season, the Buccaneers went to Charlotte in Week Seven to face a Panthers team that was playing just it's second game under Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks after the departure of Matt Rhule. The 3-3 Bucs were heavily favored over that 1-5 Panthers team but Carolina cruised to a lopsided 21-3 victory and was able to win six of its last 11 games.

Keep the Engine Running – The Buccaneers couldn't complete a comeback in Indianapolis in Week 12 but did see improvement in some areas that had plagued them, such as holding the Colts' offense to two conversions in 11 third down tries. Perhaps the most encouraging development of a run game that created a handful of explosive plays and finished with 125 yards on 19 carries. That 6.6-yard per-carry average was the best Tampa Bay's running game had produced in a single contest since 2015. Second-year running back Rachaad White, who had been doing a good portion of his damage in the passing game in recent weeks, caught only two passes for 10 yards against Colts but ran 15 times for exactly 100 yards. White had three of the Bucs' runs of 11 or more yards – the most the offense has produced in a game this season – including a career-long 38-yarder in crunch time in the fourth quarter. The Bucs still rank just 31st in rushing yards per game, but their average of 24.3 rushing plays per game this season indicate that they are sticking to their effort to field a balanced offense. If the rushing attack is not just occasionally effective but actually capable of delivering explosive plays, that approach will be even more effective. Can the Bucs prove the Indy game wasn't the exception and continue getting good movement out of the run game down the stretch? The Panthers' defense is ranked 24th in the NFL against the run, giving up 124.9 yards per game.

Give and Take – What has been slowly moving in the wrong direction for the Buccaneers in recent weeks is their turnover ratio. Tampa Bay owned the top spot in the NFL on that list through Week Eight, with a +8 ratio, but they gained only three more takeaways since then while giving it away six times. The Bucs are still tied for seventh in that category at +5, but they have not been creating as many scoring opportunities as they had been earlier in the season, with just one touchdown and one field goal scored off takeaways in the last four games. Meanwhile, the defense allowed a touchdown off a Bucs giveaway for the first time all season last weekend against the Colts, and that proved to be the game's winning margin. This week, the Buccaneers will face a rookie quarterback in first-overall draft pick Bryce Young, and most defenses focus on pressuring inexperienced passers into critical mistakes. Young has been responsible for 12 turnovers through 11 games so far, with eight interceptions and four lost fumbles. Overall, the Panthers' interception rate of 1.96% isn't too bad, ranking 12th best in the league, but they are tied for 27th with a turnover ratio of -7 because their defense has only generated seven takeaways. The Panthers have scored 23 points off those seven takeaways while allowing 75 off their 14 giveaways. If the Buccaneers can continue that trend they will greatly increase their chances of getting a victory in Week 13.