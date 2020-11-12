2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 10

TOP STORYLINES

Which Team Gets Back on Track? – Last week, the Buccaneers prepared for a prime-time battle between two streaking teams. The Bucs had won three straight heading into the game while the visiting Saints had won four in a row. The winner was going to take control of the division. A week later, the Buccaneers are in a matchup of two teams looking for rebounds. The Bucs only have one loss in the last four weeks but it was a disheartening one, while the Panthers have been frustratingly close during a streak of four straight losses that followed three consecutive wins. The outcome of Sunday's game could be significant in setting the path for both teams during the last seven weeks of the season. The Buccaneers simply need to do what they did after losses in Weeks One and Five to New Orleans and Chicago, respectively – learn the right lessons, move on and put that Week Nine performance behind them. Demonstrating that they could do so would be a strong argument that the lopsided loss to the Saints was the aberration and not any sort of defining moment for the season. Meanwhile, the Panthers draw yet another team that is thick in the playoff hunt after losing to the Bears, Saints and Chiefs in three of the last four weeks. Carolina could keep their outside playoff hopes alive with a win in Week 10, while dropping to 3-7 would make that path extremely slim.

Will CMC Be In, And Will He Break Out? – Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had his first post-big contract season put on hold in Week Two when he sprained an ankle late in his team's loss in Tampa in Week Two. The injury caused him to miss games for the first time in his career, as he sat out the next six contests before returning last week against Kansas City. McCaffrey was definitely ready to go – while he didn't play his traditional 95-plus percentage of offensive snaps he still went off for 151 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown both on the ground and through the air. However, he sustained a shoulder injury near the end of the game and is now a question mark to play in the rematch against the Buccaneers. That and the concussion that kept Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet out of last week's games are the two biggest injury concerns regarding Sunday's game, and the Panthers will obviously be better if McCaffrey is on the field. However, Tampa Bay's defense should have confidence going into the game if McCaffrey does suit up because it has handled the versatile back better than any other defense in the league over the last two seasons. Since the start of 2019, McCaffrey has played 19 games and exceeded 100 yards from scrimmage in 15 of them. The exceptions were a 98-yard day against New Orleans late last year and…the three times he's faced the Buccaneers. In that span, McCaffrey has averaged 62.7 yards from scrimmage per game against the Bucs' defense and 161 yards from scrimmage per game when playing anyone else.

Finding Balance – The Buccaneers set an NFL record for fewest running plays in a game last Sunday, with five, and while that sounds a lot more calamitous than it really was, it does underscore the difference between the team's 16th-ranked passing attack and 30th-ranked running game. The record-low total against the Saints was a function of the team unsuccessfully throwing on play-action to start their first two drives, both of which were three-and-outs, and their opponents' quick and repeated tallies on the scoreboard. Before long, the Bucs simply had to throw the ball to have any sort of shot at an epic comeback. No coach goes into a game planning to run the ball five times, and in this specific case the Buccaneers have a pair of productive runners in Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette. But even beyond that one-game anomaly, the Buccaneers have frequently not had much balance in their offense this season. Tampa Bay would like to get both Jones and Fournette involved and productive in the same game, but so far it hasn't had a single game in which both of those players topped 50 yards from scrimmage. Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense have looked capable of being dominant at time this season but has not settled into a week-to-week groove, which isn't particularly surprising given the little time that Brady had to get settled into a new system before the real games began. Getting the running game going and thus taking a little pass-rush heat off Brady would help the Bucs find that groove down the stretch. Carolina is giving up an average of 114.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 13th in the league, but their 4.57 yards allowed per carry is just 23rd.

Turning up the Heat – Heading into Week Nine, the Buccaneers were second only to the Pittsburgh Steelers in total sacks racked up by their defense. The Bucs' 28 sacks at the midway point had them on pace to break the franchise single-season record in that category, set by Warren Sapp and the 2000 squad at 55. The Bucs' defense also ranked fourth in the league in sacks per pass play before the Saints game. Like most of the team's most impressive stats, those numbers took a hit on Sunday night but in this case they still look pretty good. Tampa Bay remains second in overall sacks to Pittsburgh and only dropped one spot to fifth in sacks per pass play, though their overall rate dropped from 9.59% to 8.87%. As noted above, the Buccaneers were able to sack Teddy Bridgewater five times in their Week Two win, and that was a big factor in the outcome. The Panthers have actually given Bridgewater decent protection in their other eight games, as he's been sacked 13 other times and the team ranks 15th in sacks allowed per pass play. The Buccaneers have definitely fared better when they've gotten pressure on the opposing quarterback, winning five of the six games in which they've recorded at least three sacks. The Bucs have averaged 1.67 sacks per game in their three losses and 4.00 per game in their six wins. In addition to having a talented front that includes 2019 NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett and the seemingly indestructible Jason Pierre-Paul, the Bucs are also directed by an aggressive play-caller in Todd Bowles who is never scared to send extra pass-rushers. If the Bucs can generate the same sort of pressure on Bridgewater that they did in Week Two they'll have a much better chance of leaving Charlotte with the season sweep.